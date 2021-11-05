checklist of runes and their results

In Misplaced Ark we’ve got a machine of ability runes that offer us with other advantages throughout the sport. As well as, relying at the class of the rune, the impact it’ll supply might be of various effectiveness.

Within the following information we will be able to inform you all details about the runes, the checklist of them and their results. The sport is these days in beta, so we will be able to replace this newsletter as we be informed additional information.

Misplaced Ark rune checklist

Initially, it is very important know that the runes are divided into classes that we will be able to establish via colour. Thus far we discover:

Pink: epic

Blue: abnormal

Inexperienced: unusual





We will be able to to find the similar rune of various rarity, converting above all of the such a lot for 100 ability effectiveness. The easier the rune, the easier the impact via upper likelihood.