Checo Pérez and Carola Martínez announced the birth of their third child

Sergio Czech Pérez became a father againthe afternoon of Sunday May 15 their son named Emilio was born. It was through social networks that the wife of Czech, Carola Martinezshared the arrival of the new member of the Red Bull Racing driver’s family.

the couple of Czech Pérez uploaded a temporary story to his Instagram profile in which he shared a Photography in which it is observed Czech along with his wife and son shortly after labor, since in the image you can see details of the hospital and the clothing worn by both parents; In addition, Sergio’s wife accompanied the emotional moment with a brief message:

“Welcome Emilio, we love you,” he wrote.

The news immediately spread on social networks because the Telmex team, that first team that catapulted Sergio’s career in Formula 1, congratulated the man from Jalisco for that personal merit. Through the official Facebook account, the team wrote: “The third son of Sergio Pérez and his wife Carola of him was born! Congratulations to the whole family, and welcome to the world Emilio!”.

The Formula 1 driver had his Third son, product of his marriage to Carola, it should be noted that when she became pregnant they made public the news of the expectation of their child. It was in December 2021 when she posted a message in which she revealed that she was expecting another child from Sergio’s family.

Later, during the Formula 1 vacation period at the end of the 2021 season, the family uploaded a video to social networks of the baby gender reveal partyin it they shared with the followers of the Red Bull runner that their third child would be a boy because the color of the smoke was painted blue, which meant the arrival of a second child in the family.

The couple has been together since August 2017 because it was the year in which they got engaged; Although they had been together for a while, they had not made their relationship public. A few months later they announced the arrival of their first son, whom they decided to call Sergio Pérez Jr. and is also known as Chequito.

In June 2018 they married at an emotional wedding held in Guadalajara, Jalisco. Later, in 2019, they had the arrival of a girl, who was named after her mother, so Emilio became the youngest of the Red Bull runner’s children.

Outside the Formula 1 tracks, Sergio Pérez keeps a low profile because he does not like to reveal details of his private life, so He keeps his relationship with his children and wife private. And it is that despite the fact that he is one of the most relevant figures in Mexican sports, he prefers to stay away from the spotlight.

Even, When the day of his retirement from Formula 1 came, he revealed that he would like to have a private life out of the limelight.as shared in an interview with the portal CQ.

“I am a person who really likes his privacy and being off camera. I would love to support new generations, but very outsidelooking for normality. I have always been proud of the Mexican drivers who paved the way for me and left their mark, and I will seek to support those who follow”, he stated.

So far, Sergio continues to compete with Red Bull in the 2022 F1 Season. Although it has not yet become official, there was talk of a possible renewal of the Guadalajara for one more year with the Austrian team.

