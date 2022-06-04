Checo Pérez apologized for the video that shows him drunk on a yacht: “It was a bad party that I did not know how to control”

Checo Pérez won the 2022 Monaco Grand Prix and renewed his contract with Red Bull (Photo: REUTERS)

A video of the Mexican pilot Sergio Czech Pérez created a stir in the world of formula 1. The pictures show the man Red Bull in the middle of a big celebration on a luxury yacht, visibly drunk, struggling to get down a ladder. The filming spread like wildfire on social networks and was even mocked, so Czech He has decided to launch a brief statement to give his version of the events.

“I have seen the videos that have been circulating about me and I take responsibility for it. It was a bad party that I did not know how to control at the height of the person I ambut it was just that, a very bad party ”, wrote the Aztec athlete in a stories from his Instagram.

These controversial images went viral on the networks on the eve of the great triumph that Czech Pérez achieved at the Monaco Grand Prix. It was a historic triumph. The Mexican pilot 32 years won thanks to a good strategy by the Austrian team and became just the fifth Latin American to win a race formula 1 in the Principality.

And he wasn’t just celebrating his great performance in Monaco. A 48 hours of achieving his first victory in the 2022 season, the third since competing in the maximumthe team Red Bull announced the contract renovation of the driver from Guadalajara for the next two seasons, until 2024.

After these joys, that film appeared on social networks where the Mexican pilot has problems to get off the top of a boat and is helped by three people. In one of the hands Czech Pérez carries an object that appears to be a shoe, while trying to go down the steps of the means of transport.

The Mexican driver came to celebrate his first win of the season and the third in his career after overcoming one of the most iconic circuits of the 2022 Formula 1 season.



Another group of people waits aboard a smaller boat at the Mediterranean Sea and they comment with laughter Red Bull driver drunk. The material unleashed all kinds of comments and memes against a Czech Pérez what celebrated a new milestone in Formula 1: he became the fifth Latino driver to win in Monaco after brazilian Ayrton Senna (6 times), the Argentines Juan Manuel Fangio (2) y Carlos Alberto Reutemann (1), and the Colombian John Paul Montoya (1).

“People close to me know my values ​​and the kind of person I am. For those who ask me, my wife and I are closer than ever.. And for those who only want to hurt us, I wish you the best. Thank you all for your love and I apologize to all those people who love me because those videos do not represent me at all. We will not talk more about this topic, which only makes us forget the great moment we are experiencing as a family. Thank you ”, closed the Aztec pilot in his writing.

