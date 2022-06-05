“Checo Pérez can be number one”: Le Mans Champion spoke about Red Bull’s problems in the future

After the Monaco GP, the difference between Verstappen and Pérez is 15 points in the Drivers’ Championship (Photo: REUTERS/Benoit Tessier)

The formula 1 begins to outline his favorites in the dispute for the Drivers’ World Cup, where Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc have a secure place after their powerful start; however, the one who was in charge of getting fully into the fight is the Mexican Sergio Pérezespecially after his historic triumph in the Monaco Grand Prix.

The newly renovated by Red Bull He wants his place in the history of the competition and after a year of adaptation, he finally looks on par with his Dutch teammate and with the confidence to defeat him, so his nickname as “second driver” could disappear in the coming weeks.

Who assures that this could happen at any moment is Allan McNishchampion in World of Resistance of the FIA ​​and former pilot of formula 1who assured that Czech Pérez he could become Red Bull’s number one driver if he keeps up this pace.

Allan McNish after winning the 24 Hours of LeMans in 2013 with Audi Sport, a season in which he finished champion with the team (Photo: FIA)

“I think he has put himself in a position where, within Red Bull, he is not number two, but he is becoming a number one.

Those were the words of the British ex-pilot during the weekly podcast of F1 Nationwhere he made it clear that Pérez’s level has been higher than Verstappen’s on several occasions so far this season, something that could cause a headache for the directors of Red Bull later.

“Probably what happened to me over the weekend (is that) he was faster than max verstappen, consistently faster than Max. And being faster than Max, at any time, is quite difficult, “continued the analyst, later expressing that this is positive for the team:

“It certainly gives Christian Horner a bit of a positive headache.. I would say that it is a luxury problem, there are many teams that would like to be in that position.

Christian Horner has emphasized that they will not have preference for any of their drivers in the World Cup (Photo: REUTERS/Benoit Tessier)

These statements were given while the panel analyzed and questioned the performance of Czech during the weekend, but especially in the race.

It should be remembered that Sergio was the one who competed with the Ferraris in the practice sessions and even led the FP2 on Friday, so at times he was excited about a possible pole positionsomething that buried Leclerc’s last sprint at Qualy.

To make matters worse, the strategy that he promoted in the race surprised the Italian team with his early stop and opened the doors to victory, as well as ruining Leclerc’s race.

“I think his overall race strategy, his personal race strategy, was excellent. Especially at the end when you had Sainz on the newest tyre.”

Red Bull surprised with the early stoppage of Checo Pérez and in two laps they cut enough time to undercut the Ferrari cars (Photo: REUTERS/Christian Bruna)

In this way, Sergio once again raised his hand as a serious contender for the title, a sensation that he experiences for the first time in more than 10 years of career within the formula 1so he will look to seize the opportunity to topple Ferrari, his teammate, and become world champion.

He is currently in third place in the championship, with 110 points after seven races. Above is Leclerc with 116 points and Verstappen in first place with 125 points, so he will have to keep up the pace, not leave the podium and keep pressing in the remaining 15 grand prix.

