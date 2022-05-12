Checo Pérez collapsed in the new Formula 1 ranking

Checo Pérez finished fourth in the Miami Grand Prix after suffering problems with his engine (Photo: REUTERS/Brian Snyder)

concluded the Miami Grand Prix y Max Verstappen was consolidated as the great threat at the powerful beginning of Ferrarias he again won with a considerable margin with respect to Charles Leclercbecause even though he had to withstand their pressure after a safety car with 10 laps to go, he finished almost four seconds behind and won relatively comfortably.

This caused him a new stellar rating in the famous Power Ranking from formula 1, since it was once again consolidated as the best evaluated by official analysts; however, as is customary, the discussion did not end here, but with the rest of the pilots who complete the Top 10 of the list.

From Mexico, the name of Sergio Pérez He reignited the controversy over his position, because compared to other evaluations so far in the campaign, this time plummeted to ninth place and unleashed controversy on social networks, since the rating of Lewis Hamilton, George Russell y Fernando Alonsoamong others.

The power ranking of Formula 1 after the Miami GP (Photo: Formula 1)

1. Max Verstappen – 9.2

2. Alex Albon – 9.0

3. Charles Leclerc – 8.8

4. Lewis Hamilton – 7.8

5. Stephen Ocon – 7.6

6. Carlos Sainz – 7.4

7. Valtteri Bottas – 7.4

8. George Russell – 7.2

9. Sergio Pérez – 7.0

10. Fernando Alonso – 6.8

The explanation given by formula 1 and their respective panel of five judges regarding the qualification of Czech Pérez was the following:

“Sergio Pérez got P4 in the standings despite topping the Free Practice 3y it seemed likely that the Mexican would land on the last place on the podium, until he had engine trouble and lost ground early on. From then on it was difficult to keep up with Sainz, but Pérez kept going, trying my best to get the P3 out after the late reset of the Safety Car, but his block on lap 52 was the last chance Perez had. He finished P4 but much more was expected.”

Given this explanation, Czech Pérez dropped to ninth place Power Ranking presented by Aramcodespite the fact that he was able to maintain the difference with Carlos Sainz and even attempt a pass with a 30 horsepower shortfall for your engine problem.

Sergio Pérez talking with Christian Horner during a practice for the Miami GP (Photo: REUTERS/Brian Snyder)

Among the other names that stood out from the ranking is Lewis Hamiltonwho was the fourth best rated by the judges despite losing position to teammate George Russell in the racewho had started from position 13, so his grade of 7.2 was also surprising.

Carlos Sainzwho got on the podium but finished more than 8 seconds behind Max Verstappen in just 10 laps, he was in sixth position in the ranking; while Stephen Oconwho finished eighth in his Alpine, received a 7.6 rating.

Alex Albon He took the applause from the guild when he managed to score points with a Williams, for which it reached a 9 rating; opposite case of Fernando Alonsowho despite starting and finishing in eleventh position, got into the Top 10 of the ranking, only two tenths of Czech Pérez.

