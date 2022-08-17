Checo Pérez compared Red Bull with his past in other teams: “It’s unique, very different” (Photo: Instagram/@schecoperez)

The return of the formula 1 and one of the drivers most in need of a return to podiums and wins is Sergio Perezwho is 85 points away from Max Verstappen in the Drivers’ World Cup and that he needs a perfect closing to aspire to win the title.

In addition to his personal ambitions, he also needs to match his teammate’s pace and secure the Constructors Championship of Red Bullbecause according to his words, the demand within the team is maximum every weekend and the objectives are to win as many points as possible to get the two trophies.

Among the latest statements of Czech Perez The comparison he made with respect to his previous teams stood out, since neither in his time with the historic team of McLaren found this kind of effort to find perfection, since those led by Christian Horner They are constantly looking for improvements.

Sergio Checo Pérez was a McLaren driver in 2013, after Lewis Hamilton left Mercedes (Photo: Reuters)

During a talk with Racing News 356the Mexican expressed his greatest surprise upon arriving at Red Bull: “I think the level of perfection the team seeks every weekend”, Well, according to the man from Guadalajara, in each victory the efforts to find improvements are doubled.

“If we win in one weekend, there are so many things we can do better. We are always pushing ourselves to the limit (to) all the limits and I think Red Bull as a team is unique in that regard.”

This comparison drew particular attention because in its past is the multi-world champion team, McLaren F1 Teamof which he was part during 2013, the worst season in the history of the team.

Additionally, the Mexican went through Sauberteam with which he debuted, Force India and its conversion to Racing Pointso he did not have much experience in candidate teams for the title, except what he experienced with those from Woking, who have disappointed ever since.

Red Bull accumulates four World Constructors’ titles and another five in the Drivers’ World Championship (Photo: REUTERS/Ronald Wittek)

“Red Bull is very different from any other team, but every team is different. Each one has good things and bad things. But certainly, I’m very happy to be a part of this.”

In this way he sentenced the conversation around Red Bull Racing and its notorious search for perfection, which in a relatively short time of existence became a leading team and a candidate for all the titles in each season, especially since its glorious time in 2010.

In their history they add four Constructors World Championships (2010, 2011, 2012 and 2013) and another five with respect to Drivers’ World Cuplocated in the same years with Sebastian Vettel plus the last conquered by Max Verstappen in 2021.

KEEP READING:

Alex Albon was launched against Checo Pérez and Red Bull for his performance: “There is not much difference”

“The best we’ve ever had”: Horner praised Checo Pérez for his duo with Verstappen

Checo Pérez revealed the main driving difference with Verstappen: “We are looking for different things”