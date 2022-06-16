Checo Pérez does not forgive his second place in Azerbaijan: “It was a frustrating day”

After second place in Azerbaijan, Checo Pérez is behind Max Verstappen in the Drivers’ World Championship, 21 points off the lead (Photo: REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger)

Czech Pérez is experiencing the best moment of his career as a pilot, since he has finally settled in Red Bull and is able to compete for victories and pole positions every weekend, to the point of putting himself above the world champion Max Verstappen in different tests.

Added to this is the second place it occupies in the Drivers’ World Cup after eight races, for which he has established himself as one of the candidates for the historic Formula 1 championship, something that has him with the highest aspirations in each race of the season.

This was revealed after the Azerbaijan Grand Prixbecause despite finishing on the podium and scoring 1-2 for Red Bull, the Mexican hinted that he was not satisfied with this position, so he stressed that it was a frustrating day despite the achievements.

“For me it was a frustrating day, in part; but when you have a frustrating day and you finish second and you set the fastest lap in the race, you can’t say that things have gone too badly”

Max Verstappen finished 20 seconds ahead of Pérez in Azerbaijan after not following team management orders (Photo: REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger)

According to the Mexican Azerbaijan’s career will be worthy of study together with his teamespecially with a view to the future of the season, since on several occasions he has mentioned that he had much higher tire degradation than Max Verstappensomething that reduced his performance at the key point of the overtaking he suffered.

“I am going to dedicate some time to better understand the race in Baku together with my engineers to try to extract the best from the weekend”

Regarding the next test, which will be immediately with the return of the Canadian GP three years later, Sergio Pérez He said he was “optimistic” about repeating a good performance for the whole team, so they hope to continue Red Bull’s positive streak, which has accumulated five wins in a row.

“We are going to Canada in a sensational moment for the team. Having achieved the highest possible score in Baku was a brilliant result for all of us, as it keeps us in the fight for both titles”, stated the man from Guadalajara. “It’s a circuit I like to drive on and doing it there with such a competitive car is going to be really fun.”

Sergio Pérez is 100% adapted to the 2022 RB18 and feels capable of beating his teammate, Max Verstappen (Photo: REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger)

In this way Czech raised its short- and medium-term goals again, as it intends to once again defeat Max Verstappenboth in Qualy as in the race, something that already happened in Monaco and that has him in the midst of fighting for the drivers’ championship after the first third of the season is over.

It should be remembered that Pérez’s performance at the beginning of the year has been recognized inside and outside the team, since Red Bull has not had its two drivers at the top of the championship since 2011 and no one had ever competed in such a way Max Verstappenwhom he has already beaten three times in qualifying sessions, all on street circuits.

Now he will have to assert his improvement in the return of Formula 1 to traditional circuitswhere he has not yet made it clear that he is on a par with the Dutchman, a key point if he wants to continue grabbing the spotlight and possibilities of fighting for the Drivers Championship at the end of the year.

KEEP READING:

They revealed how Max Verstappen ignored Red Bull to take advantage of Checo Pérez

Checo Pérez said that Red Bull has “things to improve” despite a double in Azerbaijan: “We were not perfect”

With second place in the Azerbaijan GP, ​​Checo Pérez reached 20 podiums in Formula 1