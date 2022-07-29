Checo Pérez excited with a new message prior to the Hungarian GP

Checo Pérez is third in the Drivers’ Championship after 12 races (Photo: REUTERS/Florion Goga)

Before the summer break in the formula 1, Sergio Perez will have one last test to recover sensations and rest with the hope of being able to conquer the Drivers Championship at the end of the year, because after two withdrawals in the last four races and 70 points away from Max Verstappenis urgent to return to victory.

Unfortunately for their aspirations, Ferrari’s brutal pace was coupled with a Max Verstappen better coupled to the updates of the car, so it was relegated in terms of performance in the last races and even reached by the Mercedes of Russell y Hamilton.

Before the recent bitter drinks, Czech returned prior to Hungarian GP to send a message of encouragement to his followers and make it clear that he will fight to give a good performance on the asphalt of Hungaroring.

Checo Pérez will seek his seventh podium of the season in Hungary and even reach his second victory of the year (Photo: REUTERS/Chris Helgren)

“We will push hard and try to deliver a better result in the final race before the summer break and back to the level we’ve been at consistently this season”

In this way he raised spirits through the official channel of Red Bullwhere he made it clear that he will seek to get the best out of the car in Hungary and leave behind his losing streak, where despite getting second place at Silverstone, he has accumulated several races below performance expectations, especially in qualifying, where at the beginning of the year it seemed to have taken a step forward.

Now he will seek to return to his good rhythm and compete face to face against Verstappenmain rival this year and who has distanced himself remarkably in the last month.

Additionally, he will have to leave in the past his bad memory of 2021, when Valtteri Bottas he ruined his race after causing a multiple crash at the start.

Formula One F1 – Hungarian Grand Prix – Hungaroring, Budapest, Hungary – August 1, 2021 Mercedes’ Valtteri Bottas collides with Red Bull’s Sergio Perez Pool via REUTERS/Peter Kohalmi

In general, the past Czech Perez in Hungary it is not favorable, since he only has two races in the points, none beyond seventh place and accumulates three retirements, but also in 2015 he suffered a spectacular accident that took him up in the air and left his Force India head

It was during the first free practices when Czech Pérez he lost control of his car after going through turn 13, at which point his rear suspension broke.

Although he turned correctly, he stayed on the starting curbs and the flat bottom began to bounce to the point of losing control on the front tiresso he could not correct the direction and skidded until he crashed into a retaining wall.

The day Checo Pérez ended up flipped during the 2015 Hungarian GP

The spectacular incident happened after its front wheels naturally detached from the axle, so while it broke, the front left caused a kind of hook when it was under the carcausing the entire car to start spinning in the air.

The single-seater was left completely upside down, with Czech trapped inside, so he had to need outside help to rejoin correctly.

“Yes, it was a really bad accident, very unfortunate. The track was very dirty and I drove on the wrong side of the track. (The crash) was at a very bad angle, which made the car turn, but everything is fine, “said the man from Guadalajara after the impact at the time.

