Checo Pérez exploded due to his engine problems: “I could have won”

concluded the Miami Grand Prix and one of the protagonists who left with the most bittersweet taste was Sergio Pérezwho despite finishing in fourth place and remaining in third place in the Drivers’ World Cuphad one of the tensest moments with his engineer since he arrived at Red Bulldue to the engine problems that plagued his RB18.

This led him to lose the possibility of fighting for the podium against the Ferrari from Carlos Sainz and even, according to his words, catch up with Max Verstappen to make another 1-2 for Red Bullas happened in the Grand Prix de Emilio Romagnawhere Verstappen took the win and Pérez finished second.

For this reason, after the first analyzes of the Miami GPthe Mexican attended the microphones of the formula 1 to evaluate his performance, especially after the tire change during the start of the safety carwith whom he excited the fans with a possible comeback in the last 10 laps.

“If I was able to win on the medium tyres? With a normal engine, I would have had the opportunity”, stated Checo Pérez after the Miami GP.

This occurred after he explained how he lost power in his engine in the last sprint, because when a large sector of followers were excited about his probable overtaking Sainz, the reality is that he was never able to recover optimal speed in his car. .

“I was in a great place. Unfortunately, even with a DRS, I couldn’t get close to Carlos, the deficit in a straight line was quite high. I was pushing really hard to stay close to him in the corners. My tires were overheating, so as soon as I had a small opportunity, I took advantage of it, ”explained the man from Guadalajara, who used the medium tires to counteract the horsepower that he lost from the first third of the race.

Although the Mexican was grateful to be able to finish the race, after his continuity was at risk due to problems with an engine sensor, the feeling was not the best for Czech y Red Bullbecause a new opportunity escaped to make a double on the podium and add valuable points for the Constructors Championship.

Even the director of Red Bull Racing, Christian Hornerexpressed his feelings about it and valued Pérez’s performance as good, as he withstood the problems and remained in fourth place, even with the latent possibility of overtaking Sainz at the end, something he was ultimately unable to achieve.

“(Checo) had a problem with a sensor on one of the cylinders. The guys managed to move the sensors, but probably lost 20kw of power as a result.” “It has been frustrating. Even with the advantage of the new tire that he had,I was half a second short of what the car was capable of on the straight. And I think without that, I probably would have even been second.”

The next race formula 1 will be the Sunday May 22 at the Barcelona circuit, corresponding to the Spanish Grand Prix. It will be at 8 in the morningin Mexico City time, so the morning schedule will return for Latin America from the practice sessions and classification, which will be on Saturday at 9:00.

