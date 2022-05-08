Checo Pérez finished first in Practice 3 of the Miami GP and excited about qualifying: when and where to watch

Checo Pérez during the practice session at the new Miami International Circuit (Photo: REUTERS/Ricardo Arduengo)

It was carried out Free Practice 3 of the Miami Grand Prixwhere Sergio Pérez had an outstanding and exciting participation heading into the qualifying session, as he set the fastest time and finished in first place, followed by Charles Leclerc y Max Verstappen.

The Mexican driver finished with a time of 1:30:304 and beat his teammate with an extraordinary performance, who, seeking to beat the times of Czech, he did a half-spin in the most complicated area of ​​the circuit and finished 345 tenths away.

Charles Leclerc could not overcome Pérez in his last attempt, because although he did his best lap of the day, finished 194 tenths away and confirmed the close fight that will take place in the Qualy of this same Saturday between Red Bull y Ferrari.

Those who saved for this session was Mercedes, who on Friday scored the best time of the weekend when arriving at 1:29:938 seconds in hands of George Russell. This Saturday they decided to test with long runs, race pace and medium tires for much of the session.

Results of Free Practice 3 of the Miami GP (Photo: Twitter/@F1)

In order for the Mexican rider to be eligible for victory this Sunday, he must confirm his good pace in the Qualyespecially if he manages to get his second pole position of the season.

For fans of Mexico, the Miami GP Qualifying It will be this Saturday, May 7 at 3:00 p.m. in Mexico City time.

It will last one hour, if there are no red flags to delay the session, and will serve to define the starting grid for the Miami GPa race that will start on Sunday, May 8 at 2:30 p.m.also in CDMX time

The transmission can be enjoyed through two platforms: Fox Sportsavailable on pay TV, and within the Formula 1 app, F1TVwhich also has a monthly or annual subscription cost.

(Photo: REUTERS/Marco Bello)

As is customary, Fox Sports now offers seamless streaming through its service Fox Sports Premiumapplication available on computers, mobile devices and smart televisions.

Likewise, it is recalled that the streaming service of F1TV also offers the Spanish broadcastin addition to the shots inside the single-seaters, repetitions and pre- and post-race programs.

The rest of Latin America you will be able to tune in to the classification for the Miami GP via ESPNalthough without commercial breaks they will be included in the streaming service of Star+.

The schedule of Qualy in Argentina y Brazil will be at 17:00, while in Chile, Paraguay y Venezuela It will be at 4:00 p.m. The classification in Colombia will be at the same time as in Mexico, at 3:00 p.m., as well as in Ecuador and Peru.

In Costa Rica, El Salvador, Honduras, Guatemala and Nicaragua, the Qualy of the Miami GP will start at 2:00 p.m.

Formula One F1 – Miami Grand Prix – Miami International Autodrome, Miami, Florida, U.S. – May 7, 2022 General view during practice REUTERS/Marco Bello

KEEP READING:

Checo Pérez’s forecast for the Miami GP that worries F1: “It will be difficult to race”

The Australian fan of Checo Pérez who succeeds in networks: “It is very important in my life”

Christian Horner spoke about Checo Pérez and his “imminent” renewal with Red Bull