Checo Pérez finished fourth in the Miami Grand Prix

Formula One F1 – Miami Grand Prix – Miami International Autodrome, Miami, Florida, U.S. – May 8, 2022 Red Bull’s Sergio Perez in action during the race REUTERS/Marco Bello

In the debut of the Miami Grand Prix from USA of the 2022 Formula 1 season, Sergio Czech Pérez could not reach the podium and culminated in the fourth place. After a tight fight in which he chased Carlos Sainz from Ferrari, Czech could not pass it and settled for fourth place in the Grand Prix.

However, not everything was negative for Red Bull Racing as the team celebrated the victory of Max Verstappenwho culminated in first place; in second place was Charles Leclerc and Sainz in third, both from Ferrari.

After 57 laps, The man from Guadalajara remained in the same position with which he started the fight for the podium in Miami. And although he had the opportunity to place himself on the third step of the race, a slowdown in the closing laps gave him the opportunity to be overtaken by Sainz.

Formula One F1 – Miami Grand Prix – Miami International Autodrome, Miami, Florida, U.S. – May 8, 2022 Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz Jr. and Red Bull’s Sergio Perez in action during the race REUTERS/Ricardo Arduengo

*Developing information