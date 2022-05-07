Checo Pérez finished in third place in Free Practice 2 of the Miami GP

Formula One F1 – Miami Grand Prix – Miami International Autodrome, Miami, Florida, U.S. – May 6, 2022 Red Bull’s Sergio Perez ahead of practice REUTERS/Brian Snyder

The second free practice of the Miami Grand Prix, where chaos was present due to various accidents and mechanical failures on the track. Among the main affected was the Red Bull from Max Verstappenwho had problems with his gearbox and ended up with a fire in the rear of his car.

This situation caused Czech Pérez became the only element of the Austrian team to collect information, so he had a long test session with a full tank and fast lap attempts.

Regarding the end times, George Russell surprised with the first position in his Mercedes by setting a time of 1:29:938 with soft tires, followed by Charles Leclerca 106 tenths and Sergio Pérezwho finally finished in third position, 212 tenths behind the leader in the Free Practice 2, with which he closed his activity on Friday in the new circuit of Miami.

Result of Free Practice 2 of the Miami GP (Photo: Formula 1)

the session of Czech was also marked by a spin caused by a bad exit from a cornerin addition to an advance attempt to Sebastián Vettel which caused him to brake too late, so he ended up off the track and prevented him from finishing his participation on Friday cleanly.

As mentioned earlier, Max Verstappen He suffered this afternoon, as he was barely able to go around the circuit in this second practice session, as the team had to change the emergency gearbox before the activity began.

The forced marches did not go well for those of Milton KeynesWell, just in his first outing to the track in the middle of the session, the rear started to release fire and he lost control of his steering wheel, so he had to turn off the car immediately to start looking for solutions.

Max Verstappen struggled with his car in Free Practice 2 of the Miami GP (Photo: REUTERS/Brian Snyder)

In the same way, who could not enjoy the end of the activity on Friday was Carlos Sainzas he again crashed his Ferrari into the wall in the first third of the session and caused a red flag, so he was unable to set good times or collect the necessary information for his team.

For the third consecutive time, Sainz returned to see the wall during a weekend, since both in the classification of the GP of Emilia RomagnaAs in the Imola and Australia race itself, Sainz has not been able to get through a weekend without errors, something that already cost him not being able to finish either of the two events.

May 6, 2022; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz of Spain races through the circuit during the first practice session for the Miami Grand Prix at Miami International Autodrome. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

This was the second activity of the day for Czech Pérezbecause at 1:30 p.m. in Mexico City time, all the drivers got to know the new Miami track with the first free practice of the weekend, in which they finished in fourth place, behind Charles Leclerc, George Russell y Max Verstappen.

In this way, the growth of the team was confirmed. Mercedes towards the close-ups, in addition to the pulse that will continue between Ferrari y Red Bull for wins, so it will be key for both leading teams to get their drivers back to get the best possible result in qualifying this Saturday.

May 6, 2022; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Red Bull driver Sergio Perez of Mexico races through the circuit during the first practice session for the Miami Grand Prix at Miami International Autodrome. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

