Checo Pérez goes for his second podium at the Canadian Grand Prix: “A circuit that I like to drive”

Sergio Pérez at the 2022 Canadian Grand Prix. Photo: REUTERS/Chris Helgren

With the race of Canadian Grand Prix next to dispute, the Mexican Sergio Perez prepares to race for the first time at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve as a pilot of Red Bull Racing. The stop in North American territory corresponds to the ninth date of the Formula 1 calendar in its 2022 season.

“Very happy to be back in Canada and to see so many Mexican flags”, commented the pilot after the first activities on the track.

On board the RB18, Czech will be seeking a Canadian podium finish for the second time in his career after first achieving it while driving for Sauber in 2012. On that weekend, Perez finished in third placeonly behind Romain Grosjean’s Lotus and Lewis Hamilton’s McLaren who took the win.

In total, there have been eight occasions in which the man born in Jalisco has performed in Canada. Of them, just has managed to finish in the points three times: In addition to the one already mentioned, he achieved it in 2016 and 2017 when he finished tenth and fifth place, respectively. Both when he was racing for Racing Point.

Canadian Grand Prix 2022. Photo: @redbullracing

“We are going to Canada in a great moment for the team. Getting the maximum points in Baku was a brilliant result for all of us and keeps us in the fight for both titles. This car is performing very well on street circuits, so we are confident we can put in another strong showing this weekend and keep the momentum going at the top”, Pérez said once he set foot on the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.

The Red Bull Racing team is at the moment the one that leads the competition of the big circus this year. With the lead in the Constructors’ Championship and with its drivers occupying positions one and two in the individual classification, the balance is beginning to tip towards the Austrian team in its search for titles. Ferrari with Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz Jr., the most competitive rival, has been gradually falling behind.

“I am going to spend some time to better understand the race in Baku with my engineers so that I can get the most out of this weekend. It’s nice to be back in Canada, it’s a track I like to drive. and driving such a competitive car is going to be fun,” he said. Czech.

Canadian Grand Prix 2022. Photo: @redbullracing

Pérez is currently the second best driver of the 2022 season. The Mexican is second in the standings with 129 points as a result of two fourth places, two second places and one victory (at the Monaco Grand Prix). He trails teammate and reigning world champion Max Verstappen by 21 points.

2012 Canadian GP: third place with Sauber.

2013 Canadian GP: 11th place with McLaren.

2014 Canadian GP: 11th place with Force India.

2015 Canadian GP: 11th place with Force India.

2016 Canadian GP: 10th place with Force India.

2017 Canadian GP: 5th place with Force India.

2018 Canadian GP: 10th place with Force India.

2019 Canadian GP: 16th place with Racing Point.

Canadian GP 2020 and 2021: they were not disputed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

KEEP READING:

With second place in the Azerbaijan GP, ​​Checo Pérez reached 20 podiums in Formula 1

Checo Pérez suffers another setback in the Power Rankings after the Azerbaijan Grand Prix

F1: Checo Pérez climbed the drivers’ championship after second place in the Azerbaijan GP