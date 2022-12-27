Checo Pérez lost the Drivers’ Subchampionship but closed the season with his best result in F1

The Mexican, Sergio Czech Pérez (Red Bull), finished in third place in the Big prize (GP) from Abu Dhabi and the Pilots Championship of the Formula 1 (F1).

With this, the pilot from Jalisco closed the 2022 season with the best result of his career automobile by adding 305 points. This, despite losing the Drivers’ Subchampionship against Charles Leclerc (Ferrari), who starred in the risky strategy of his team – in which they bet on keeping the Monegasque on the track with a single entry to boxes.