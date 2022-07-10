Checo Pérez “made Max Verstappen nervous” after sending him a kiss in a Red Bull commercial

Checo Pérez “made Max Verstappen nervous” after sending him a kiss in a new Red Bull commercial (Video: Youtube/Red Bull Racing)

Everything seems to indicate that, despite being in full dispute over the Drivers’ World Cup on the formula 1the relationship between Sergio Perez y Max Verstappen is more solid than ever because there are already several jokes, jokes and laughs that he shares Red Bull between its two star drivers.

On this occasion, the Austrian team received the home Grand Prix with a promotional video between Czech y Maxwho sat down at a table as part of a new game in which they competed by not laughing at the slightest provocation.

Like a good Latino, Czech Pérez He put his “hot” and comical side to the dynamics of the “Don’t Laugh Challenge” and, with the aim of provoking laughter from the current world champion, I send you a kiss in the aira gesture that made him lose control Verstappen and began to laugh, despite his attempts to contain himself.

Checo Pérez “made Max Verstappen nervous” after sending him a kiss in a new Red Bull commercial (Photo: Youtube/Red Bull Racing)

This was presumed by Red Bull Racing through their social networks, because at the beginning of the video they placed the fragment as a hook, since it was one of the stellar moments and that proves their extraordinary relationship off the track.

Similarly, the gesture was recognized by his fans as “one more” in which double meaning messages are sent, since it has been a type of joke that they have repeated on multiple occasions.

From Checo’s “private dances” to the day he found Verstappen naked after winning a race, there are several anecdotes that they boast between jokes when they have contact with some microphones, which they have already patented as a symbol of friendship.

Similarly, this good relationship was also reflected in the last activity of the formula 1where to promote the new video game F122 they put all the drivers on the grid to try to guess the qualifications that the protagonists have in different areas, such as your race pace, experience and better handling to avoid penalties.

Formula 1 drivers carried out an exercise to try to guess the skills of their teammates in the new F1 2022 game.

How could it be otherwise, at the end of the exercise the two Red Bull drivers joked around with the markers given to them by the organization and painted their printed faces. While Czech drew on the lips of Maxthe Dutchman painted him a very “Mexican” mustache that caused laughter.

Regarding the qualifications that were assigned, the first item to come out was that of the experiencewhere the age of Czech Pérez weighed in and beat his teammate, both in the official result and in the guess by Verstappen, Well, Sergio was awarded 83 value, while Max stayed at 72.

Later entered the category of Racecraft, which is described as the ability to finish in a better position than where they start. in this area Max Verstappen devastated his teammate, because although Czech received an 89 rating from the developers, the one from the Netherlands was rated 98, something that raised the surprise of the Mexican.

Max Verstappen painted a mustache on Checo Pérez after qualifying him in a new video game (Photo: Youtube/Formula 1)

The third category was Awareness, which in the literal translation could be awareness or knowledge, which is why F122 described it as the ability to avoid penalties or calls for attention by the marshals. In this aspect Pérez beat his partner by getting an 85 rating, while Max it stayed at 79.

The fourth item that they had to guess was the race pace, where again Verstappen took the win, getting a 97 rating for part of the game, while Czech He returned to stay with 89.

With these results obtained and revealed as the game progressed, in the end the two had to try to guess what their partner’s overall value would be in the game.

Pérez compared Verstappen with Messi and tried to give it a high rating, because it rated it with 93, one point less than the official result; while the Dutchman was right and rated it with 88, a general value that will have relevance in the 2022 racing video game.

