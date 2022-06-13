Checo Pérez overtook Verstappen again and broke his 3-year streak in rankings

After seven races, the difference between Verstappen and Pérez is just 15 points in the drivers’ championship (Photo: REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane)

Czech Perez once again demonstrated its good level and adaptation to the RB18 and got the second starting position for the Azerbaijan Grand Prixjust behind a Charles Leclerc intractable and above his teammate, Max Verstappenwho was again below the Mexican in a classification.

The last point is crucial to understand the Sergio’s new weight in Red Bullbecause in addition to beating Max in the Qualy by third time in the yearthis is the first time he has achieved it consecutively: Monaco GP y Azerbaijan GP.

This situation is something that the Dutchman has not suffered since 2018, specifically at the end of the year between the races in the United States and Mexico, when his teammate was still Daniel Ricciardo. Since then Verstappen had never been beaten by his teammate in two consecutive Grands Prix.

For this reason they were forgotten 1,323 days that Max accumulated without starting behind his teammate for two weekends in a row, a fact that was provided by the portal Motorsport and that exemplifies the new “problem” that Red Bull will have to endure in what follows in the championship.

(Image: REUTERS/Benoit Tessier)

“P3 is not where we want to be, but good enough to make an effort in tomorrow’s race,” Verstappen said after the race. Qualy from Azerbaijan.

Max already mentioned it through the radio communication after finishing the classification, with a tone of apparent annoyance and that he even repeated on social networks. He is not satisfied with the result and has taken a position worthy of a world champion: demand the maximumwhich entails having to overcome his teammate.

The crucial thing for Red Bull is that Verstappen repeated the same lines in the Monaco Grand Prixwhere he neither found his rhythm nor comfort in the car and led him to start from fourth position, although on that weekend a crash by Pérez ended the Qualy early.

In this way, the good pace of Czech Pérez in recent weeks, as he is taking advantage of his confidence on street circuits to defeat Max and now he hopes to confirm it in this Sunday’s race, one where he could even reach pole position.

Checo Pérez before the Qualy of the Azerbaijan GP (Photo: REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed)

“The pole position probably would have been there without the problem with the power source. We would have been a little closer in the best of cases, “said the Mexican in subsequent statements. “I still have to discuss it with my engineers. In any case, the engine did not start, there was a small problem. It could also have been a miscommunication. But that’s why we wasted too much time.”

To end the good day you had Czech Pérez on the Qualy from Azerbaijan, Helmut Marko He applauded his performance and recognized that “the Mexican is on fire”, for which he stressed that there is a pound fight towards the Drivers’ World Championship.

“(Czech) I had never been so strong and so well in all the sessions. Ah orra this is between two (Verstappen and Pérez). They have the same tools, the same conditions. May the best win!” said the former Austrian driver.

