Checo Pérez plays it in Hungary: “It’s crucial, we’ll try some things”

Checo Pérez is 70 points away from Max Verstappen, leader of the drivers’ standings after 12 races (Photo: REUTERS/Lisa Leutner)

The formula 1 is one race away from entering the summer break and, therefore, ending the first part of the 2022 season, one that has seen the dominance of Red Bull in terms of results and that has Max Verstappen as how leader of the Drivers’ World Championship.

Until a little over a month ago, Czech Pérez was fully involved in the fight after his triumph in Monaco and an acceptable second place in Azerbaijan; however, since then he has racked up two DNFs in four races and has fallen to 70 points behind his teammate, who instead bagged two wins and a second place.

Given these poor results and along with his recent discomfort on board the car, the Mexican will arrive at the Hungarian Grand Prix with the need to return to the podium and even seek victory; however, the power of Ferrari and the quality Verstappen They have placed him in a “crucial” situation this weekend.

Checo Pérez affirmed that he was facing a “crucial” weekend in Hungary: “We will try some things” (Photo: REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger)

According to the people from Guadalajara in the mixed zone of Hungaroring, the season is still very long and he does not lose confidence in being able to challenge Verstappen and the two Ferrari drivers for the World Championship; however, for this it will be key to have a good career in Hungaryclose well before the holidays and return with everything to the restart of activities.

“I think these next four races, four weekends are very crucial in the championship.”

He also announced that from this weekend there will be changes in his car, since he has repeatedly mentioned not feeling comfortable like at the beginning:

“Let’s try a few things this weekend, so I hope that we can be beyond everything. I’ve been more comfortable with the car, let’s put it that way, than in recent weekends, but there’s nothing that stands out. I think we should be able to fix it quickly and get back to the way we’ve been all season, “he said to the microphones of the formula 1.

Checo Pérez accumulates six podiums, including a victory, after 12 races in the 2022 season (Photo: REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier)

These words in relation to the difficulties to find the rhythm, mainly in the last two weekends in Austria y Francewhere he suffered in classification, had to go up places and was even surpassed by Mercedes; however, he maintains the speech that there are still several races to try to recover.

Sergio himself made a balance of the last races and explained that, beyond the difficulties, the two withdrawals are the ones that have radically damaged him in the Championship and that today they have him in a difficult situation to opt for the title.

“It is still a very long season. Me [no vengo] such a good race, but I still finished fourth, good points. What has been killing me lately has been the DNF; It has been very costly in the championship”

Max Verstappen finished the first half of the championship as the undisputed leader of the Drivers’ Championship and is currently 63 points ahead of Charles Leclerc (Photo: REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier)

Added to this complicated present was the good performance of Ferrariwho have missed the opportunity to approach Red Bull due to problems of reliability, strategy and even errors in their drivers, but in general they have been superior all season in terms of single lap times.

Furthermore, in the French GP confirmed the return of Mercedes in long runs, to the point of finishing 2nd and 3rd on the podium and performing with the same times as the leaders, so Czech Pérez will have to deal with new rivals to continue in search of the championship.

