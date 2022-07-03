Checo Pérez qualified fourth in the British Grand Prix; Sainz Jr achieved the ‘pole position’

Sergio Pérez at the 2022 British GP. Photo: REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

The qualifying session was held British Grand Prix from formula 1 and with this the starting order for Sunday’s race was defined. Sergio Pérez finished in fourth position by stopping the clock at 1:40.521, so he will start from the second row on the grid. The Mexican had difficulties due to the rainy conditions that characterized the session. Meanwhile the Spanish Carlos Sainz Jr obtained the pole positionfirst in his career.

“The important thing is to have a good starting place. From the fourth position to be able to fight. Seeing how the weekend went, it’s not a bad result and we can fight from there.. Today without a doubt we improved and I think it will be positive for tomorrow”, he declared. Czech at the end of the activities.

It is then that the first ten places on the grid were defined as follows: Carlos Sainz he will start first aboard his Ferrari; Max Verstappen second; Charles Leclerc third; Sergio Pérez fourth; lewis Hamilton fifth; Landau Norris sixth; Ferdinand Alonso seventh; george Russell eighth, and surprisingly and for the first time in the season the Alfa Romeo drivers, Zhou Guanyuand de Williams, Nicholas Latif.

The RB18 at Silverstone Circuit. Photo: REUTERS/Andrew Boyers

“It was a good lap, I was struggling a lot with the standing water. The pole It came as a little surprise. The beat’s been there all weekend”, were the words of the Spaniard who has become the 104th driver to get out of the front of a Grand Prix in the entire history of Formula 1.

The rest of the order of pilots stayed with pierre gasly in twenty-first position, he was followed by Valtteri BottasYuki TsunodaDaniel RicciardoEsteban OconAlexander AlbonKevin MagnussenSebastian VettelMick SchumacherLance Stroll.

“Silverstone hasn’t been kind to me in recent races. I really hope we can get everything in place this weekend and meet the podium here. I think it should be good, we should be in a good place. Without a doubt, the competition will be tight, and here too there is always the weather factor, which can play its trick”, he declared. Czech in the week.

Carlos Sainz Jr, Max Verstappen and Charles Lecler in the first three places for the British GP race. Photo: REUTERS/Molly Darlington

Con nine runs madethe pilot originally from Jalisco has achieved 129 points and subleads the classification only behind his teammate Max Verstappen, who leads him by 46 units. Pérez, in his second year as a member of the Austrian team, recorded five podium finishes: four second places and one victory (at the Monaco Grand Prix).

Great Britain 2021: Sixteenth position with Red Bull Racing.

Great Britain 2020: He did not participate as he tested positive for Covid-19.

Great Britain 2019: Seventeenth position with Racing Point.

Great Britain 2018: Tenth position with Force India.

Great Britain 2017: Seventh position with Force India.

Great Britain 2016: Tenth position with Force India.

Great Britain 2015: Eleventh position with Force India.

Great Britain 2014: Eleventh position with Force India.

Great Britain 2013: Fourteenth position with McLaren.

Great Britain 2012: Did not finish the race due to collision, with Sauber.

Great Britain 2011: 7th position with Sauber.

