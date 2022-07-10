Checo Pérez received a sanction in the classification of the Austrian GP and will start 13th

Sergio Pérez at the 2020 Austrian Grand Prix. Photo: @redbullracing

After a difficult qualifying session for Czech Pérezin which he had achieved a fourth place to start the sprint race this Saturday, the bad news was confirmed for the Austrian team, as the commissioners of the FIA (International Automobile Federation) They confirmed the sanction for the Mexican.

Because on his last fastest lap of the Q2 left the limits of the track with all four wheels “unjustifiably”, they will erase all the times that the driver of Red Bull Racing made in Q3, so it will drop to 13th place.

This because the last valid lap del tapatío places it behind Pierre Gasly, Alexander Albon y Valtteri Bottaswho also did not qualify for the third round of the Which.

It should be remembered that Sergio Perez had complications with his car throughout the session and had to try his pass to the Q3 with the stopwatch at zero, moment in which the slight abandonment of the track took place and ran out of chance to try another fast lap.

Final results of qualifying for the sprint race of the Austrian GP (Photo: Formula 1)

This decision comes too late Czech Pérez but especially for Pierre Gaslysince it had to be notified immediately in order to give entry to the French of AlphaTauri to the Q3as he had been eliminated in 11th place by less than a tenth with respect to Fernando Alonso.

The resolution of the FIA ​​​​indicated that the stewards did not notice the small mistake in time because “they had several situations to examine in each session“, so that Sergio started Q3 normally and chose to give a resolution until the end of the qualifying session.

“This is a consequence of having many situations to examine in each session. The video was clear and there is no question of the breach (going out of bounds), which the team admitted.”

During the official broadcast it was reported that Czech was being investigated due to this situation and minutes later he was officially summoned before the commissioners to testify about what happened, why the official grill took more than three hours after the end of Which.

Checo Pérez will start this Saturday’s sprint race 13th, in which the starting order for Sunday’s race will be defined (Photo: REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger)

After this resolution, the Mexican expressed himself through social networks and stated that he was disappointed by the day in general, in addition to explaining through the team that he never had the indicated pace with the car this Friday.

“It was not the day we expected, a punishment at the end for exceeding the track limits in Q2 affected us a lot and we will have to go out and look for the comeback tomorrow. We’re going to give it our all, there’s still a lot at stake. #NeverGiveUp“, wrote Czech Pérez.

Additionally, the Mexican mentioned that “the car was very inconsistent for me during the day and during the Which, I could not be available to get into rhythm. It’s disappointing to lose fourth place, the track limits are very tight here.”

Checo Pérez is in contention for the Drivers’ World Championship, as he is 34 points behind the leader, Max Verstappen, after 10 races (Photo: REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger)

The redeeming thing for Sergio is that the weekend will be long and he will have two comeback opportunities aboard his RB18as you will be able to improve your starting position for the race by Sprint Race of this Saturday.

Finally, the first 10 classified were made up as follows:

1. Max Verstappen, 2. Charles Leclerc, 3. Carlos Sainz, 4. George Russell, 5. Esteban Ocon, 6. Kevin Magnussen, 7. Mick Schumacher, 8. Fernando Alonso, 9. Lewis Hamilton and 10. Pierre Gasly.

Starting grid for the Austrian GP sprint race (Photo: Twitter/@F1)

