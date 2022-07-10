Checo Pérez recovered eight positions during the Sprint of the Austrian Grand Prix, he will start fifth in the race

Sergio Pérez at the Austrian Grand Prix. Photo: @SChecoPerez

It was carried out race to Sprint of Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix. The Mexican Sergio Perez recovered a total of seven places after starting from thirteenth place after receiving a penalty during qualifying session. Thus, the Red Bull Racing driver will start from fifth place in the Sunday race, while Max Verstappen He will do it from the first position.

For the second time this season, the weekend is run under the Sprint race scheme, a format that F1 and the International Automobile Federation have implemented since 2021 to make events in the category more attractive. Y for the third timeof five that have been carried out in total, the Dutchman and reigning world champion took the win.

Under this configuration, in addition to the race on Sunday, points are distributed on Saturday. With this and after his victory, Verstappen added eight units to his personal account. Leclerc, Sainz and Russell completed the first four places (no change from ranking) and got seven, six and five, respectively. The big change came with Checo Pérez and his comeback that allowed him to pick up four points from the Red Bull Ring.

Unlike the event that defines the Austrian Grand Prix, the Sprint it only gives benefits to all eight pilots instead of ten. Thus, Ocon, Magnussen y Hamilton received units, while Schumacherninth, and Bottas, tenth, they did not. The rest of the order on the grid was as follows: Norris, Ricciardo, Stroll, Zhou, Gasly, Albon, Tsunoda, Latifi, Vettel and finally Alonso (The Spaniard withdrew before the start due to problems in his car).

The first positions in the race to Sprint:

1.- Max Verstappen – Red Bull

2.- Charles Leclerc – Ferrari

3.-Carlos Sainz-Ferrari

4.- George Russell – Mercedes

5.- Sergio Perez – Red Bull

6.- Esteban Ocon – Alpine

7. -Kevin Magnussen – Haas

8.- Lewis Hamilton – Mercedes

Start of the 2022 Austrian Grand Prix Sprint race. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

“A good start tomorrow and we can be in contention from lap one. We were able to recover to get to the end, then I had the track limits issue and I wasn’t going to get to Russell anyway. A fifth place that is important for us because we can fight from there” Pérez declared for Fox Sports and about his sanction in qualifying, he added: “In the end, yes, I was out of track limits, but I paid for the result of a system that did not is working. I was penalized for something that happened in Q2.”

The Mexican pilot appears for the ninth year in the Austrian Grand Prix where the best position he has registered has been sixth place (three times, in 2014, 2020 and 2021). That is, he has never achieved a podium. Nevertheless, Czech it is in the 2022 season one of the strongest competitors on the gridso the possibilities of changing the stat are wide.

With ten Grand Prix disputed, Pérez is sub-leader in the Drivers’ championship with 151 pointsjust behind teammate Verstappen who has 189. In the team competition, Red Bull Racing is first with 340 units, followed by Ferrari with 278.

