Checo Pérez revealed his intention to move away from Formula 1

For the Mexican pilot continuing to be linked to Formula 1 after his retirement is not a priority. In a conversation with Hugo Sánchez and for the microphones of the ESPN network, Sergio Pérez He assured that once he finished his professional career in the highest category of motorsport in “four or five years”, he will seek to expand his activities to other areas, as well as dedicate more time to caring for his children.

The present of Czech in motorsport is certainly the most prosperous since stepping into a Formula 1 car for the first time in 2011. As a member of Red Bull Racing, the 2022 season looks set to be the most successful in its history. Only so far in the championship (eight Grands Prix), the Mexican has been on the podium five times, one of which was a historic victory in Monaco.

Its performance and good results in just over a year as Red Bullhas been worth it for extend your contract with the Austrian team until 2024. A fact that meets the objective of staying in the big circus. However, at the age of 32, Pérez already sees a future that does not involve F1 in his plans.

“I would like to be four or five more seasons. There are very good drivers over 40 years old, but I would not like to reach 40 and continue in Formula 1I want to do other things in life. I’ve done this all my life. I have small children that I still want to enjoy and as long as I continue to be excited and preparing myself with that illusion, I will give my hundredth. I couldn’t be in F1 and give 95 per cent.

“I want to change to one hundred percent of life. try other things. Learn in business theme. The easiest thing would be to stay involved, because in this world I would have opportunities and I want something different, something very different and maybe later I miss it and come back, but I want to focus my life on other things and have a quieter life, away from so many cameras”, the Mexican said.

Pérez is currently one of the most constant competitors and who is shown as a serious candidate to fight in the World Cup. Czech He arrived at Red Bull for the 2021 season in what was a year of adaptation, but without neglecting the harvest of results and the essential key as a “squire driver” in the Dutch Max Verstappen’s achievement of the world title.

However, in the words of the man born in Jalisco, the goal in the present is to be able to be champion. Never before has the Mexican had the opportunity to compete in a top team in the category. Possibility that he remains real by being located in the second position of the competition with almost a dozen races played, just behind his teammate.

Finally, during the talk with Macho, the pilot reflected on the passage of time, the role of sport in his life and the birth of his children as factors in the perception of life: “His arrival changed me a lot. I realized that time passes quickly. I felt that being 20 or 30 was a number to do the same, I prepare the same and everything goes on, but when I had my first child and two or three weeks passed I saw that time did pass and it was important. To lose important years has to be worth it”, he asserted.

