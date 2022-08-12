Checo Pérez revealed the main driving difference with Verstappen: “We are looking for different things”

Checo Pérez is 85 points below Max Verstappen after 12 races of the 2022 season (Photo: REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger)

The 2022 season of formula 1 has a clear favorite for the last nine races of the year, since Max Verstappen distanced himself 80 points from Charles Leclerc and left his partner, Czech Pérez85 units apart, so he would need a real debacle to lose this Drivers’ World Championship.

Beyond the mistakes Ferrari in the first half of the season and that so many points have cost them in the two World Cups, the distance also shot up compared to Sergiowho did not receive the latest updates in the best way and suffered with the reliability of the car.

Regarding this first point, the man from Guadalajara spoke, since one of the great unknowns among the fans is the reason why he cannot put the Red Bull in the same conditions as Verstappen during a weekend, especially after the modifications.

Checo Pérez spoke about his present at Red Bull and the main differences in driving he has with Verstappen (Photo: REUTERS/Lisa Leutner)

“Sometimes we get too close (Verstappen and I); some weekends we are extremely close and others not so much, ”said the Mexican in an interview with RacingNews365.comfor which he confirmed that he does not understand the reasons well beyond what happens in acceleration and braking.

“Seeing the way we apply the throttle and the way we brake is the biggest difference between us. (Beyond that) I find it very difficult to compare what the difference is between the drivers in terms of driving styles, because every time it is different.

In this way, he gave a simple analysis of the main and most noticeable difference between the two on board the car, since he did not want to specify whether Verstappen requested greater understeer from the developers.

The Mexican stated that Both he and Max “are looking for different things” with the single-seater, so it becomes difficult to upgrade the car evenly and becomes “more challenging”; however, according to Czech everything is in favor of improving this year’s RB18.

Checo Pérez’s engineers in qualifying for the French GP (Photo: REUTERS/Eric Gaillard)

“At the end of the day, the team is doing the development and we are pushing and trying to make the most of it every weekend.

In this way, he sentenced the controversy surrounding the development of the car, since he mentioned that the ideal and utopian objective would be to be able to improve each part of the car evenly, something complicated in any team.

Despite being down by a large number of points again, Christian Horner reemphasized the importance of Sergio Perez within the team, for which he was encouraged to say that the couple with Verstappen is the best he has had during his management.

Christian Horner, director of Red Bull Racing, in an interview with Sky Sports F1 (Photo: Youtube/@Sky Sports F1)

“Czech he really found his place in the team”, Horner began to describe in an interview with Sky Sports F1. “This year the regulations accommodated him better and I think he is doing a good job, you can see it. This victory in Monaco was fantastic for him, he had his first pole (position) in Jeddah…He’s driving amazing, you know, in Silverstone I was on fire too.”

In this way, he praised Sergio’s performance in the first half of the season, as he explained that after his first year of adaptation, the inside of the team now feels more comfortable, with its engineers and in the environment in general.

“Now you see him more relaxed, he has a good relationship with his engineers and of course the relationship he has with Max is the best we’ve had between any combination of drivers”, pointed out the British manager.

