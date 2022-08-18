Checo Pérez spoke about his new relationship with Verstappen: “We respect each other”

Checo Pérez and Max Verstappen are still competing for the 2022 Drivers’ World Championship in Formula 1 (Photo: REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo)

A little over a week before activity resumes in the formula 1 after the summer break, from the garage of Red Bull are preparing to sentence the 2022 season, because after the comfortable advantage acquired in the two World Championshipsthey will seek to maintain the level and avoid some catastrophe.

Max Verstappen leads the Drivers’ Championship by 80 points over Charles Leclerc and in the Constructors there are 97 units above Ferrariso they will have to suffer a historic debacle to let go of the two World Championships with nine races remaining.

Czech Pérez is the one who does not lose the faith to compete for the Drivers’ World Cupbecause despite being 85 points below Max, the objective is to push to the maximum and in the process secure the manufacturers’ title. Despite this pulse with his teammate, the Mexican spoke again about his relationship with Verstappen and how the Dutch fans have treated him.

There was a moment of the season when the difference between Verstappen and Pérez was just 15 points, specifically after the Monaco GP (Photo: REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier)

“(Max and I) have a very good relationship. we respect each other a lotwe are good professionals and we get along well outside the car”, the man from Guadalajara began to explain in an interview with Racing News 365as he hinted that the fight for the championship has not been a factor that has affected their friendship.

“If something happens, we immediately talk to each other. We have that level of confidence… It’s not important to get along with a teammate, but it’s the ideal scenario.”

And there was a moment in the season when Sergio Perez I was pressing hard on Verstappenespecially after the Monaco GPwhere the Mexican got close to 15 points, beat him again in qualifying and came after a bitter drink at the Spanish GP, where he was allowed to go through the team’s instructions.

Checo Pérez is third in the Drivers’ World Championship, 85 points behind Verstappen, with nine races to go (Photo: REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger)

In addition to expressing that his good relationship with Verstappen is still in force, he did not miss the opportunity to recognize the fans of the Netherlands, where his teammate is from, as he accepted that “they are great” with him wherever he runs.

It should be remembered that the man from Jalisco was an important factor for Max to get the Drivers’ World Cup in 2021, which is why the Dutch press and fans showed their appreciation and support for him.

“There are always Dutch fans and they are usually very nice to me,” he explained. Czech Pérez during the interview, for which he recognized the communion that exists today in Red Bullsomething that has been a factor in improving its performance so far in 2022.

Czech is currently 32 years old (Photo: REUTERS/Lisa Leutner)

Until before the summer break, Pérez had had a very irregular closing in terms of results. well retired in two of the last five races and, despite his spectacular comeback at Silverstone from last to second, in France y Hungary was left without a podium at the expense of the Mercedes.

With this scenario and about to return to the slopes on August 26 with the Free Practices of the Belgian GPthe priority objective of your environment will be to be paired again with Verstappen and return to the performance of the beginning of the season, in which he accumulated five podiums with a victory included.

