Checo Pérez spoke about Red Bull’s alleged sabotage of his car in Canada

Sergio Perez is in the fight for the drivers’ championship of the formula 1a historical fact for any Mexican pilot and that has placed him as a new rival for Max Verstappen in the 2022 season, so the controversies around Red Bull Racing due to a hypothetical favoritism they usually explode at the slightest provocation.

The last one happened in the Canadian Grand Prixwhere the Dutchman won again over Ferrari and reaped his sixth victory of the year in just nine races; however, the problems were in the garage of Czech Pérezbecause in addition to starting 14th for crashing in the Qualyhad to leave due to gearbox problems.

A sector of fans immediately cataloged the action as a possible measure of Red Bull to curb Sergio’s momentum and push him away in the fight for the Drivers’ World Cupso this noise reached the ears of the man from Guadalajara and he took the opportunity to talk about this situation.

“The team is giving 100% to me and Max (Verstappen) and they want both of us to be at the top.”, Pérez began to describe after being asked about the alleged sabotage in an interview with Fox Sports e Inter.mx.

“We have the same support. These are circumstances that sometimes happen to me, sometimes they happen to him, that’s how racing is. If I renewed with Red Bull it is because they trust me (…) Nothing to do (with a sabotage)I have 100% support at Red Bull.”

In this way, the man from Jalisco sentenced the controversy and even took advantage of the space to talk about the virtues of his partner, whom he classified as “one of the best in the history of Formula 1, if not the best″, because he was questioned about whether he is the toughest teammate he has been with.

It should be remembered that during the Canadian GP, Czech was in full comeback after failing to qualify for the Q3 on Saturday, so the chances of victory were slim, in addition to the fact that the useful life of its gearbox, which caused the abandonment, was at its last stage of life.

“If the change of pieces on Saturday influenced? No, this was from the gearbox.. She was on her last… In fact it was his last race, he was already very close to the limit and unfortunately he failed. They are pieces that are difficult to prevent and on a track like Canada there are many jumps. These are things that happen, ”explained the 32-year-old driver.

Regarding reliability issues Red BullThe Mexican accepted that this loss of points is very costly in the championship, but he accepted that the season is still very young and the situation can be turned around.

It is important to remember that Red Bull He has already accumulated four withdrawals due to reliability problems during the season. two for Max Verstappen in Bahrain and Australia, while Sergio Perez also in Bahrain and the last in Canada.

This is the same figure as that of its main contender this year, Ferrariwho have already suffered with Carlos Sainz y Charles Leclerc in recent races, so the difference between the two remains close and the expectation of how punctual and fortuitous circumstances change.

The next Formula 1 Grand Prix It will be at the historic Silverstone circuit, in the United Kingdom, during the weekend that ends on Sunday, July 3 at 9 in the morning, in central Mexico time.

