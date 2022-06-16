Checo Pérez suffers another setback in the Power Rankings after the Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Sergio Pérez took second place at the 2022 Azerbaijan Grand Prix. Photo: REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

nor have obtained second place at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix was enough for the organization of the formula 1 will give him a better position than the eighth in the ranking on the eighth date of the calendar. Instead, the judges gave the position of honor to the French Alpha Tauri pilot, Pierre Gasly. The podium in this classification is completed by Max Vestappen in second and a tie with Charles Leclerc and George Russell in third.

According to the trial, Czech he did not have the best performance in the race because he could not maintain the pace shown in free practice or even in the qualifying session, where he was even ahead of his teammate in Red Bull Racing. Despite not having had a bad race, the evaluation puts the abandonment of Leclerc and Carlos Sainz as a factor to have finished runner-up on Sunday.

“Perhaps it was not Perez’s best race, and certainly not of the same caliber as his victory in Monaco. But it wasn’t a bad performance either. Pérez qualified second and took the lead from Leclerc at Turn 1, but was unable to keep up with teammate Verstappen, the Mexican backing a Red Bull one-two thanks to the retirements of both Ferrari drivers”, reads the argument. With a 7.8 rating, he was even with the Spanish Fernando Alonso.

Power Rankings, race 8 of the 2022 season. Photo: @F1

Pérez is positioned as one of the best drivers in the highest category of motorsports, his perseverance and experience have led him to be a key player in the Austrian team to be the leader in the Constructors’ Championship. Also, the 2022 season is on track to be the best ever of the rider, since in only eight races, he has already tied his best podium record (five, the same as those achieved in 2021).

Individually, the one born in Jalisco has known how to adapt better to the RB18 and for this reason, it has been more competitive. Its performance has positioned it in the second place in the Drivers’ World Championshipfor the first time in his professional career, and the possibility of fighting for the championship title remains a reality, at least at this stage of the year.

As for the ranking of each Grand Prix, the only time that the Mexican has occupied the first place was after his victory in Monte Carlo, but the rest of the times he has been in: fourth place in Saudi Arabia; fifth in Australia, Emilia Romagna (Italy) and Barcelona, ​​and ninth in Miami. In Bahrain he was not considered as he did not finish the race due to car problems (although the same thing happened to Verstappen and he was classified third).

Sergio Pérez obtained second place in the 2022 Azerbaijan Grand Prix. Photo: RREUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Despite the controversy that date by date occurs, it should be noted that added to the subjectivity in the evaluations of the judges, the ranking has as a characteristic a null incidence in the development of the season and it has nothing to do with the classification in the Drivers’ World Championship (currently led by Verstappen and sub-leaded by Pérez).

The ranking of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix has seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton in fifth place, in sixth a double tie with Yuki Tsunoda and Sebastian Vettel. In the eighth to Czech alongside Alonso, and finally Zhou Guanyu in tenth position.

