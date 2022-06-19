Checo Pérez: the new place he occupies in the list of F1 drivers with the highest salary

Sergio Pérez is already the seventh driver with the best salary in F1 (Photo: Instagram/@SChecoPerez)

Although he had a difficult start to the season due to the adaptations that the Red Bull team implemented in his car, Sergio Perez has experienced a noticeable improvement in performance. As a result, the directors of his team proposed a extension of his contract until 2024an action that also benefited him with a salary increment. Even the new income did climb positions in the top 10 of the pilots best paid of Formula 1.

Although there is no exact figure about the economic perception of F1 drivers, various specialized sites make estimates and calculations to know the data. In this sense, according to the media Racing News 365the Mexican will receive from the 2023 season a base salary of USD 10 millionthat is, USD 2 million more than what he will earn in the current campaign.

The figure only considers the gain of Czech Pérez for participating in the more than 20 circuits of the season, as well as fulfilling the conditions of his agreement. Nevertheless, the figure could be higher if personal sponsorships are considered, as well as the fulfillment of established objectives by the team that translate into extraordinary economic bonuses.

Max Verstappen remains the highest paid driver in the Red Bull team (Photo: Leonhard Foeger/REUTERS)

With that, the Mexican climbed three places in the ranking one of the best financially positioned drivers in F1. At the start of the 2022 season he was in the rung number 10 with a guaranteed profit of $8 million. However, with the new signature, equivalent to MXN 203 million 211 thousand, approximatelymanaged to sneak into the seventh position.

Although the new contract provides for a considerable increase, it is still far from the millionaire income received by the Red Bull star driver, Max Versttapen. And it is that the Dutchman is in second place of the 20 runners competing in the 2022 season. The list is made up as follows:

1. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes Benz) – USD 41 millones.

2. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) – USD 35 millones.

3. Fernando Alonso (Alpine) – $20 million.

4. Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin) – $15 million.

5. Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren). $15 million.

6. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) – $12 million.

7. Sergio Pérez (Red Bull) – USD 10 million.

8. Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) $10 million.

9. Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo) $10 million.

10. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) USD 10 millones.

Sergio Pérez is one of the strongest candidates to win the 2022 World Drivers’ Championship (Photo: Nacho Doce/REUTERS)

The last season in which the Mexican wore the colors of the Racing Point team, that is to say in 2020had an annual contract of $3.7 million. The figure placed him in eighth place among the Mexican athletes with the best salary, but with the change of team, income also increased.

For 2021in his first year racing under the aegis of Red Bull Racing, secured a profit of USD 4.96 million per seasonbut his remarkable breakthrough, as well as the help he gave Max Verstappen to take first place in the drivers’ championship, made him climb the hierarchy of the institution.

Over the course of the 2022 season, Czech Pérez has been on the podium five timesfour of them have been in second place and a chance at the top. In the same way, she already got one pole positionmerits that place it in the runner-up in the drivers’ championship, with 129 points, behind his teammate (150). Meanwhile, in the constructors’ championship, Red Bull ranks first with 279about Ferrari that has obtained 199 units.

KEEP READING:

Checo Pérez revealed his intention to move away from Formula 1

Johan Vásquez said goodbye to Genoa: despite relegation, he would remain in Series A

Four years after Mexico’s historic victory over Germany at the 2018 World Cup in Russia