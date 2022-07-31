Checo Pérez took reflectors during the practices of the Hungarian GP: he raised his finger to Schumacher and sneezed on the radio

The last race of the season has started before the summer break and one of the drivers most in need of results is Sergio Perezwho accumulates a very irregular month in the formula 1so you need to return to victory as soon as possible.

For this he jumped to the Hungaroring of the Hungarian GP to try new things and make up ground on his teammate Max Verstappen, who leads him by 70 points in the Drivers’ World Championship; however, in addition to confirming some changes in his Red Bullleft peculiar images for fans.

The first of them was a quite strong sneeze and that Czech he repeated three times, but which became more relevant because he was on board his car and with the radio communication on, so his engineer was even heard, Hugh Birdsay “cheers” in English.

Czech Pérez He answered in a humorous way, since he ironically with a possible allergy in the area where he was traveling or even in reference to the car: “Oh, a little allergy around this place.”

this even was pointed out by the formula 1 through their social networksbecause it caught the attention of all the broadcasts and was even commented on by different analysts, since it is not usual to hear the moment of sneezing on board the car.

“Hello, Czech! You don’t want to sneeze while driving an F1 car.”

As if that were not enough, Pérez’s prominence did not end here, because in an attempt to make a fast lap he ran into the Haas of Mick Schumacher and because he got in his way, the Mexican got furious and in a reaction of a couple of seconds, he raised his middle finger or the famous “peineta”, as it is known in Spain.

Checo Pérez took reflectors in Hungary: he raised his finger and sneezed on the radio (Photo: F1TV)

The image transcended by those who were tuning the camera aboard the Guadalajara and later by the camera management, who replicated the image and put it on repeat in the middle of the second free practice.

This annoyance is due to the Haas he was not on a fast lap and was traveling slowly on the track, so he had to leave space in the fast lap for any driver behind him.

Sergio Perez He was the one who suffered from Mick’s distraction and the times of that lap did not reflect reality for his work team; however, the event did not go any further and each one continued on their way.

Checo Pérez during the first free practices of the 2022 Hungarian GP (Photo: REUTERS/Lisa Leutner)

Regarding the results of the first free practices in the Hungarian GP, Czech Pérez He finished the two sessions in sixth position, as a result of some modifications they tested during this Friday.

Max Verstappen was second and fourth and was again led by Charles Leclercwho confirmed the good feelings of Ferrari for this weekend.

Free Practice 2 y Classification: Saturday, July 30 at 06:00 and 09:00, respectively, in Mexico City time.

Carrera: Sunday, July 31 at 08:00 a.m.

With half of the season already disputed, Pérez adds 163 units, consequence of six podiums and three fourth places, but with the mark of three withdrawals. The deputy leader is Leclerc con 170 points and leading with an important advantage is Verstappen con 233.

KEEP READING:

At the Hungarian GP, ​​Checo Pérez will seek to avoid the same “pothole” that he went through last season

Checo Pérez plays it in Hungary: “It’s crucial, we’ll try some things”

Sebastian Vettel will say goodbye to Formula 1 at the end of the 2022 season and this is how Checo Pérez reacted