Checo Pérez warned about Red Bull’s problems in Great Britain: “I hope we can solve them”

Checo Pérez finished in seventh position during the second free session of the British GP (Photo: REUTERS/Andrew Boyers)

The first two free practices of the British Grand Prix and the team of Red Bull cannot boast great improvements, because despite the updates to the rear of his car, the times this Friday sowed concern within the team.

While in the first session they were unable to set times due to the wet conditions of the track and a red flag, in the second they both felt weak. RB18 of Czech Pérez y Max Verstappenwho finished P7 and P4 respectively.

Faced with this slight drop in performance for a practice, the Sergio He was in charge of confirming that there are problems in his car, as he explained that the team has a lot of work ahead of it to be able to properly configure the car for qualifying.

Checo Pérez spoke about the team’s concern regarding the configuration of the car for the British GP (Photo: REUTERS/Matt Dunham)

“A complicated day, it was not the day we expected. The car feels very different from what we were practicing in the simulator”, mentioned the man from Guadalajara after finishing the activity on Friday. “We have some aerodynamic problems that I hope we can solve tonight. We understand what is going on, ”she sentenced.

In this way, it was revealed that Red Bull he had detected the points to improve for Saturday, thinking especially about the classification in the afternoon; however, it won’t be a simple fix and the team is expected to see plenty of activity in the garage overnight.

He reaffirmed this through his social networks, as he emphasized that “there is a lot of work to do”, but directed the defect to a particular area: “We had a fundamental problem and I hope it will be resolved by tomorrow and get into the fight.”

Red Bull practically only had one test session this Friday due to rain and red flags (Photo: REUTERS/Andrew Boyers)

Who does not seem to have left the first day of activities upset is his teammate Max Verstappenwho was positive in the mixed zone and directed his concentration to the rain that starred in the first practice, which could be present on Saturday for the Qualy.

“It looks like it will rain during qualifying, so there will be different conditions than today. Tires wear out quickly with high speed corners, it’s always quite tricky to manage here. Overall everything went well today”, explained the reigning world champion.

Later and in a line more similar to that of Sergio, Max clarified that “we know what we need to work on and we will do it overnight”, so Red Bull is expected to hit the key during the work prior to Free Practice 3 .

Checo Pérez’s RB18 during FP2 of the British GP (Photo: REUTERS/Molly Darlington)

The expectation around Red Bull rose due to a new update in engine coveragereleased this weekend and that promised to significantly improve the performance of the RB18, something that has not been fully demonstrated in the first sessions.

The new part features aerodynamic and ventilation modifications at the rear of the RB18because in addition to covering the engine with new upper openingsthe design would reduce weight and optimize airflow to the rear spoilerspecifically towards the beam winga piece that returned to Formula 1 this 2022 and that can be understood as a diffuser extension.

With this new addition incorporated by Red Bull Racingwhich is extremely noticeable to the naked eye and with a pleasant aesthetic, those directed by Christian Horner they hope to make a significant leap in the performance of the car, especially in the qualifying sessions, where they have not been able to convincingly overcome the Ferrari of Charles Leclerc.

