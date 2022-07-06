Checo Pérez was also saved from the tragedy at Silverstone thanks to the protective halo

Leclerc’s endplate collided with Checo Pérez’s protective halo and saved him from a possible fatal blow (Video: Twitter/@DiegoAlonsoF1)

The British Grand Prix left a sea of ​​circumstances to analyze, because in addition to the first victory of Carlos Sainz and the brutal accidente de Guanyu Zhouthe reflectors also took them Czech Pérez with his spectacular comeback and along with the motorsport exhibition he offered against Lewis Hamilton y Charles Leclerc.

In the midst of these outstanding items, little was said about the serious danger that the Sergio when he was in pursuit of Leclerc, because after the slight contact they had and that damaged both cars, the endplate which is located in the ferrari front wing it became detached and was ejected at more than 300 kilometers per hour.

Said piece came out in a rear direction, just towards the RB18 de Pérez, who was less than a second away from his Monegasque colleague and who received the full impact to finish destroying the fragment.

Fortune ran on the side of Czechwell the blow was completely absorbed by the protective halo of Red Bull and he was saved from a possible injury if he had hit his helmet, since at that speed, closeness and due to the design of the piece, it could have become a small heavy blade.

Checo Pérez was saved from the tragedy at Silverstone by the endplate that came off Charles Leclerc’s Ferrari (Photo: F1TV)

This action was more relevant because the halo was consecrated as the great protagonist of the weekend due to the accident of the Chinese pilot Guanyu Zhoufor whom the protection of the safety arch in the upper part of the car did not work correctly and was protected only by the halo.

After his car flipped at the start of the British GPthe roll bar disintegrated as it was dragged into the gravel, so the only thing that saved it from contacting the ground was the protective halo, implemented in the cars of formula 1 since the 2018 season.

Along with the impact of endplate of Ferrari with the bolide of Czech Pérezthe halo gained even more recognition from the teams, drivers and a great success of the International Automobile Federation (FIA), since at first the idea was rejected due to the supposed essence of the category.

The protective halo saved Guanyu Zhou from tragedy at the British GP (Photo: REUTERS/Molly Darlington)

As can be seen in the image, the halo de Zhou it was the only element that protected him from contacting and dragging his head along the asphalt, since the roll bar did not fulfill its main function of avoiding this type of contact, something that is already under investigation.

It should be remembered that the bow has been modified on multiple occasions to, in addition to protecting the pilot, obtain performance gains, placing it mainly as an air intake to cool the engine.

In the case of Alfa Romeo of Zhou, this bow used a split air intakeunlike the thickness of the grill, who do not divide it with any external piece, as shown below:

The roll bar is located in the upper part of the car, behind the pilot and in the case of Alfa Romeo it has the air intake divided into two. On this piece is the onboard camera and it has been implemented since the 1980s (Photo: John David Mercer/REUTERS)

In this way, a weekend marked by the new safety regulations implemented by the formula 1 to safeguard the integrity of its pilots, which have already borne fruit on more than one occasion and with several pilots involved.

The next date on the calendar will be on Austrian Grand PrixRed Bull territory, and it will be just seven days after the last race, since the practices will begin this Friday, July 8, and the Sprint Race on Saturday at 9:00 in the morning, in Mexico City time. Finally the race will start on Sunday, July 10 at 8:00 a.m..

