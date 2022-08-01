Checo Pérez was left out of Q3: he will start from 11th position in the Hungarian Grand Prix

Sergio Pérez will start from 11th place at the 2022 Hungarian Grand Prix. Photo: REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

The qualifying session was held Hungarian Grand Prix 2022 from formula 1 and with this the starting order for Sunday’s race was defined. Sergio Pérez finished in eleventh position by being eliminated in Q2, so he will start from the sixth row on the grid. George Russell got the pole position with a time of 1:17.377.

Two factors were key to Czech will stay out of the first ten starting positions: first that the race direction partially eliminated the Mexican’s time for supposedly having exceeded the limits of the track (which affected their pace and strategy) and second, the traffic encountered in his subsequent new attempt.

However, the complications for Pérez and Red Bull Racing they have been constant throughout the weekend (Max Verstappen reported power problems during Q3 and finished far from the top).

The starting order then, was led by Russell of Mercedes (he will start from the first position for the first time in his career). Ferrari drivers Carlos Sainz and Charlie Leclerc in second and third position, respectively. Then they are followed by Lando NorrisEsteban OconFernando AlonsoLewis HamiltonValtteri BottasDaniel Ricciardo and completing the top ten, Verstappen.

Czech Perez then. leads the second half of the grid. After the man from Guadalajara, they are followed by Zhou Guanyu, Kevin Magnussen, Lance Stroll, Mike Schumacher, Yuki Tsunoda, Alexander Albon, Sebastian Vettell, Pierre Gasly and Nicholas Latifi.

The most recent antecedent in Hungarian lands is a accident just a few seconds after starting. Although yes, without responsibility of Pérez. The abandonment of 2021 was caused by the then Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas who braked late and took more than one car ahead, including that of Czech.

A) Yes, just in the first corner, saw the end of their career the McLaren of Lando Norris, the Red Bull of Czech and of course, Bottas’s Mercedes. In another incident, but the same lap and corner, McLaren’s Daniel Ricciardo, Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and Aston Martin’s Lance Stroll also crashed. These last two pilots were also forced to retire.

Valtteri Bottas collides with Sergio Pérez in Hungary 2021. Photo: REUTERS/Peter Kohalmi

Hungary 2011: Fifteenth position with Sauber.

Hungary 2012: Fourteenth position with Sauber.

Hungary 2013: Ninth position with McLaren.

Hungary 2014: withdrawn with Force India.

Hungary 2015: withdrawn with Force India.

Hungary 2016: Eleventh position with Force India.

Hungary 2017: Eighth position with Force India.

Hungary 2018: Fourteenth position with Force India.

Hungary 2019: Eleventh position with Racing Point.

Hungary 2020: Seventh position with Racing Point.

Hungary 2021: withdrawn con Red Bul Racing.

George Russel, Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc will start from the top positions at the 2022 Hungarian Grand Prix. Photo: REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Carrera: Sunday, July 31 at 08:00 a.m.

With half of the season already disputed, Czech Perez adds 163 units as a result of six podium finishes (five of them are second places and one victory in Monaco) and three fourth places, due to three withdrawals. The deputy leader is Leclerc con 170 points and leading with an important advantage is Verstappen con 233.

As for builders, Red Bull leads by 82 units to his closest pursuer, Ferrari. The Austrian team has 396 and the Italian 314. The podium is completed by Mercedes with 270. Further down are Alpines with 93, McLaren with 89, Alfa Romeo with 51, Haas with 31, Alpha Tauri with 27, Aston Martin with 19 and Williams with 3.

