Checo Pérez: what was the role of Carlos Slim and Arturo Elías Ayub for him to come to Red Bull

The Slim family influenced the arrival of Checo Pérez at Red Bull (Photos: Twitter/@Carlos_Slim_D / Arturo Elías Ayub – Gettyimages – Cuartoscuro)

Sergio Perez he has become one of the best drivers in Formula 1 in the most recent seasons. In addition to his performance, the arrival at Red Bull Racing was vital to catapult his career, but before arriving at the Austrian team he was about to abandon his aspirations permanently. Nevertheless, Carlos Slim and Arturo Elias Ayub They interceded to avoid him and get him a place in the group where he has dressed in glory.

“All this is due to the great negotiation of Arturo Elías and Carlos Slim so that Czech I could be up there with the Red Bull team.”recalled Antonio Pérez Garibay, father of Czech and federal deputy for the National Regeneration Movement (Morena), in an interview with journalist Mara Patricia Castañeda days after her son won the Monaco Grand Prix for the first time in his career.

It all started in the year 2020when the Mexican pilot ran his last season with the team Racing Point. Although at the Bahrain Grand Prix, on the penultimate round of the season, he managed win the first race in 10 years of experience, his future was uncertainsince he did not have an additional contract with his then team and the situation seemed to indicate that he was forced to take a gap year.

Sergio Pérez could have been left out of Formula 1 after winning the first race of his career (Photo: Bryn Lennon/EFE)



“Before Red Bull we went to see him at the last race and He said goodbye to all his companions. To the Formula 1 people, he told his mechanics ‘when you go to Mexico look for me. They are going to have a friend in Mexico,’ tears came to my eyes. Go figure, saying goodbye to everyone when he had just won eight days before. He had just won his first race, after 10 years, and I no longer had a job for next year”he declared.

On that occasion, after disputing the 17 scheduled races, Pérez got the harvest of 125 points that propelled him to the fourth step in the Constructors’ Championship, one below Max Verstappen. In first place was Lewis Hamilton followed by his teammate Valtteri Bottas.

According to Pérez Garibay, the good performance of his son during the year in which the SARS-CoV-2 virus pandemic broke out did not guarantee his continuity in Formula 1. In that sense, they opted for return to Mexico with the resignation of never seeing Czech in another season. However, while this was happening, the Slim family was in charge of promoting the arrival of the Mexican to the Red Bull team.

Checeo Pérez has a close relationship with the Slim family (Photo: CUARTOSCURO)

“We returned to Mexico and about 15 days later he invited his mother, his brothers and a servant to dinner at his house. We arrived, there was a Red Bull cake and Red Bulles on the table and he no longer needed to tell us anything, we already knew what it was. We hug him, we kiss him and he tells us ‘I just signed with Red Bull thanks to Carlos’. Carlos and Arturo Elías made a great negotiation so that Czech was in the Red Bull team, something that was already losthe remembered.

The federal deputy did not delve into details about whether the person in charge of the negotiation was Carlos Slim Dommit or Carlos Slim Helu. However, it is possible that he was referring to the first and youngest, since he is the one who has had the closest relationship with the Pérez family since Czech He began to venture into professional motorsports.

In 2022, the Mexican won the crown at the Monaco Grand Prix (Photo: Benoit Tessier/REUTERS)

The deal was confirmed the morning of December 18, 2020 by the team and the news caused a stir in the world of motorsports. The Mexican became Max Verstappen’s teammate and relegated Alexander Albon, who had been the team’s second driver since the 2019 season, to test and reserve.

The decision was highly beneficial for Red Bull, because in the first season of Czech Pérez, Max Verstappen was able to win the first Drivers’ World Championship in its history. Similarly, in 2022, Red Bull leads the World Constructors Championship, as well as the first two places in the individual contest. Meanwhile, in 2021 and 2022, the Mexican has achieved 10 podiums, two first places and is on his way to obtaining his first personal trophy.

