Checo Pérez will not run the first practice of the Spanish GP

Checo Pérez will be replaced by Juri Vips in the first practice of the Spanish GP (Photo: REUTERS/Brian Snyder)

A new weekend is coming formula 1 and this time the venue will be spainspecifically in the Circuit of Montmelo, Barcelonaone of the best known for the grid and where the first practices of the 2022 season were held.

For this reason, several teams will take advantage of the knowledge of the track to test their young pilotscorresponding to its development academies, in an exercise that aims to shape the next generation of drivers.

In the case of Red Bull Racingthe person in charge of getting behind the wheel will be Juri Vipsa 21-year-old pilot from Estonia who has accompanied Czech Pérez y Max Verstappen in all the races of the year.

Juri Vips, Red Bull Racing Academy Development Driver (Photo: Twitter/@redbullracing)

The Estonian will use the RB18 from Sergio Pérez for the first practice session this Friday in Barcelona, ​​so Czech you won’t be able to get your first impressions of the circuit until the afternoon.

For this reason, Czech Pérez will not be able to race in the first free practice of the Spanish GP; However, this situation was already something planned by the team, probably since the beginning of the season, since from this 2022 Formula 1 regulations stipulate at least two free practices for junior prospects in the season.

The objective of this new regulation promoted by the International Automobile Federation (FIA) is to generate more mileage and experience in rookie drivers, so it is essential that the driver has no more than two races in the top category for these mandatory practice sessions.

Juri Vips was already in the free practices of Abu Dhabi 2021 for young drivers, where the Mexican Pato O’Ward also appeared in McLaren (Photo: REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed)

Juri Vips21, has already served as Red Bull test driver in 2020 and 2021. In the last year already as a fixed pilot in the formula 2 of the team Hitech Grand Prixwhere he finished in sixth position in the championship.

So far in 2022, Vips remains in Hitech from formula 2 and is in eighth position after three grand prizes, although it has starred in key moments such as a pole position in Imola and three fastest laps.

His teammate in Formula 2, the New Zealander Marcus Armstrongsits seventh in the standings with the same number of points but a win at Imola.

It should be remembered that in Formula 2, the Grand Prix have a different format from that of the highest category, since here the races have a duration of 170 kilometers (about an hour) and every weekend there are two racesone long and one short, with an inverted starting grid in the first eight positions for the short session.

The Formula 1 drivers are already at the Montmeló circuit, Barcelona, ​​for the Spanish Grand Prix (Photo: REUTERS/Nacho Doce)

This new regulation formula 1 could also favor a compatriot from Czech Pérezthen O’Ward Duck He is one of two candidates for McLaren Racing to occupy one of the seats in some practice of the season.

His place will be decided in the future by the director of the McLaren F1 Team, Andreas Seidlwho will choose between Patrick and the American Colton Hertharival in the IndyCar Series with the Andretti team.

In the meantime, Barcelona will be the first city where development drivers are seen conducting free practicesas established by the new regulation.

The first two free practices will be this Friday, at 7:00 and 10:00 in the morning, respectively, in central Mexico time. The third practice and classification will be on Saturday at 6:00 and 9:00, respectively; for what the race starts on Sunday, May 22 at 8:00 a.m..

