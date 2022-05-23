Checo Pérez will start from fifth position in the Spanish Grand Prix; Leclerc achieved pole position

Sergio “Checo” Pérez, Red Bull Racing driver. Photo: @redbullracing

The qualifying session was held Spanish Grand Prix from formula 1 and with this the starting order for Sunday’s race was defined. Sergio Pérez finished in fifth position by stopping the clock at 1:19.486, so he will start from the third row on the grid. The best time was achieved by the Monegasque Charles Leclerc aboard his Ferrari which, at the last minute, made the pole position.

The Circuit of Barcelona-Catalonia once again demonstrated that the conditions on the track cause more than one difficulty for the pilots. Leclerc, leader of the World Championship so far, lost control of his car in Q3 after going through a series of corners at excessive speed. However, with just a few minutes to spare, he managed to recover and thus claim his fourth qualifying first place in the 2022 season.

“I made a mistake at the beginning of Q3 and only had one lap, but it went extremely well and I managed it. The car was incredible”, he said in later remarks.

Czech Pérez also had an incident when leaving the line during the development of Q1, although without major relevance. He was able to continue in the session. Of the day, the presence of George Russell stands out ahead of the Mexican and the two members of Haas, Kevin Magnussen and Mick Schumacher, among the first ten places.

Sergio “Checo” Pérez, Red Bull Racing driver. Photo: @redbullracing

The order then was as follows: first place Leclerc with Ferrari; second Verstappen with Red Bull; third Carlos Sainz with Ferrari; fourth George Russell with Mercedes; fifth Pérez with Red Bull; sixth Lewis Hamilton with Mercedes; seventh Valtteri Bottas with Alfa Romeo; eighth Magnussen with Haas; ninth Daniel Ricciardo with McLaren, and to complete the top 10, Schumacher with Haas.

Eleventh through twentieth were McLaren’s Lando Norris; Esteban Ocon of Alpine; Yuki Tsunoda and Pierre Gasly from Alpha Tauri; Guanyu Zhou of Alfa Romeo; Sebastian Vettel of Aston Martin; Fernando Alonso of Alpine; Aston Martin’s Lance Stroll; Alexander Albon and Nicholas Latifi de Williams.

Pérez appears on the sixth day of the championship with 66 points achieved results of having obtained two second places and two fourth places, which are enough to place him in the third position in the Drivers’ World Championship. At the start of the season, he trails Verstappen by 19 points and Charles Leclerc by 38.

Sergio “Checo” Pérez, Red Bull Racing driver. Photo: @redbullracing

In the team competition, it is the Italian team that leads the Builders World Cup with 157 points. The Toros They follow closely with 151 units harvested. Mercedes remains in third place with 95 McLaren fourth with 46; Alfa Romeo in fifth with 31; Alpine sixth with 26; Alpha Tauri seventh with 16; Haas eighth with 15; Aston Martin ninth with 6, and Williams tenth with 3.

In an outstanding event and with just five Grand Prix in a row, nor there is only one team that has not scored points. In the 2021 season, Haas was the only team to go without a drive. The change in performance and results respond to the implementation of the new regulations in the budget and in the configuration of the single-seaters.

KEEP READING:

Difficulties for Checo Pérez on the first day of activities of the Spanish GP: “I hope we can take a step forward”

Chivas turned Tuzas 4-2 in the first leg of the Liga Femenil MX

A ball from a child marked the skin of Edson Álvarez in a small shell and was recorded on video