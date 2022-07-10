Checo Pérez will start from fourth position in the Sprint race of the Austrian Grand Prix; Verstappen first

Sergio Pérez at the 2020 Austrian Grand Prix. Photo: @redbullracing

The qualifying session was held Austrian Grand Prix from formula 1 and with this the starting order for the Sprint race was defined. Sergio Pérez finished in fourth position by stopping the clock at 1:05.404, so he will start from the second row on the grid on Saturday. The pole position was obtained by his teammate Max Verstappen which was just over four tenths faster than the Mexican.

Though Czech Pérez remained in the first four places in the classification, his performance was far from that of the leading drivers of the day. The appointment in Red Bull Ring Spielberg is the second on the 2022 season calendar to be held under the Sprint race format, so the grid order is provisional.

The positions were then left with the Dutchman at the starting point, followed by the Ferrari drivers, Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz. In fourth Pérezhappened to George Russell of Mercedes, Esteban Ocon by Alpine, Kevin Magnussen y Mick Schumacher by Hass, Ferdinand Alonso from Alpine and rounding out the top 10, seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton. Q3 was starred by the appearance of two red flags due to the accidents by Russell and Hamilton that took their car against the safety fences.

The rhythm of the native of Jalisco was not ideal, but for Sunday’s race he will have the opportunity to improve his position if he achieves a better performance aboard the RB18 during the Sprint that will define the place from which each driver will start. Something that he already achieved when in the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix he managed to gain a position and was able to start from second place in the main event.

Meanwhile, the classification was completed with Pierre Gasly, from Alpha Tauri, in eleventh place. Alexander followed him right away. Albon de Williams, Valtteri Bottas de Alfa Romeo, Yuki Tsunoda of Alpha Tauri, Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo the McLaren, Lance Stroll de Aston Martin, Zhou Guanyu of alpha Romeo, Nicholas Latif of Williams and finally Sebastian Vettel of Aston Martin.

With the championship totally open to any possibility, the Mexican Sergio Perez He arrives immersed in the fight for the first places, where in order to continue with his aspirations of being a champion, he will have to face directly his teammate Max Verstappen.

For the first time in the more than eleven years of experience in the highest category of motorsport, Czech has a real chance of becoming the monarch. For this reason, the issue of the growing rivalry between the drivers of the energy drink team has taken center stage at this point in the competition.

Formula One F1 – Austrian Grand Prix – Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria – July 8, 2022 Red Bull’s Max Verstappen celebrates after qualifying on pole for the sprint race Pool via REUTERS/Christian Bruna

Although Pérez played a clear role as an assistant to the Dutchman in 2021, this year, he is shown as one of the main threats that Verstappen faces in order to endorse the title.

“I want to beat Max, that’s no secret, but I also want the whole Red Bull team to do great. If Max wins it’s not the best thing for my championship hopes, but at the end of the day I’m still happy because it’s my team. The competition is only growing, so it is important to keep pushing hard and keep going forward”, said the Mexican before the start of the activities at the Red Bull Ring.

Austria 2021: sixth position con Red Bull Racing.

Austria 2020: sixth position con Racing Point.

Austria 2019: Eleventh position with Racing Point.

Austria 2018: Seventh position with Force India.

Austria 2017: Seventh position with Force India.

Austria 2016: Eleventh position with Force India.

Austria 2015: Ninth position with Force India.

Austria 2014: sixth position with Force India.

