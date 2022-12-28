Checo Pérez will start from second place in the Abu Dhabi GP; verstappen first

The attention on the Yas Marina Circuit will focus between the Mexican Pérez and the Monegasque Leclerc, who are fighting for second place in the annual classification. REUTERS/Aleksandra Szmigiel

The qualifying session was held Abu Dhabi Grand Prix from Formula 1 and with this the starting order for Sunday’s race was defined. Sergio Perez finished in the AAA position stopping at 1:24.052 the stopwatch. The last pole position of the season was taken by the Dutchman and Czech teammate, Max Verstappen with a time of 1:23.822.

Despite the controversy between Checo and Verstappen, at Red Bull they assured that “it is the best team they have ever had” Christian Horner affirmed that there has not been a better pair of drivers than the Mexican and the Dutch in the entire history of the Austrian team

The 2022 season of the highest category of motorsport is close to coming to an end with the farewell of several of its members, including the tetracampeón Sebastian Vettel. With the Drivers’ and Constructors’ championship delivered, the excitement around the Yas Marina Circuit will focus on what happens between the Mexican Pérez and the monegasque Leclercwho is they compete for second place of the annual ranking.

“It is a good start. I couldn’t make that step in Q3, but it’s nice to have that front row of the grid. Max has done a great job for me. (…) I really hope that tomorrow’s race will be strong”, Checo said at the end of the session.

The attention on the Yas Marina Circuit will focus between the Mexican Pérez and the Monegasque Leclerc, who are fighting for second place in the annual classification. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)

1.- Max Verstappen (Red Bull).

Former F1 driver described Verstappen as “undisciplined” for the displeasure he had with Checo Pérez See also They calculate the average lifespan of the PS5 DualSense sticks before drifting ... and it's not much Despite the fact that what happened at the Brazilian GP has already been overcome, a motorsport legend condemned how the Dutchman behaved

2.- Sergio Perez (Red Bull).

3.- Charles Leclerc (Ferrari).

Checo Pérez or Daniel Ricciardo: Helmut Marko clarified what will happen within Red Bull The panorama for 2023 within the Austrian team changed with the incorporation of a new pilot, but this would not affect Sergio

4.- Carlos Sainz Jr. (Ferrari).

5.- Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes).

6.- George Russell (Mercedes).

7.- Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin).

8.- Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren).

9.- Esteban Ocon (Alpine).

10.- Lando Norris (McLaren).

The rest of the grid was led by Fernando Alonso (Alpine) in eleventh position. He was followed by Yuki Tsunoda (Alpha Tauri), Mick Schumacher (Haas), Lance Stroll (Aston Martin), Guanyu Zhou (Alfa Romeo), Kevin Magnussen (Haas), Pierre Gasly (Alpha Tauri), Valtteri Bottas, Alex Albon (Williams ) and finally Nicholas Latifi (Williams).

The attention on the Yas Marina Circuit will focus between the Mexican Pérez and the Monegasque Leclerc, who are fighting for second place in the annual classification. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

After 21 Grand Prix and visits to four continents, the pilots of Red Bull Racing and of Ferrari they find each other tied at 290 points. Regardless of the place they occupy at the end, both competitors will sign the best season of their respective careers, since they will finish in third or second and neither has achieved better than fourth place before.

However, the goal of both Czech as Leclerc is to get the runner-up and for this the formula is simple: the one that is ahead of the other, will be the one who rises as the winner of this particular contest. The Yas Marina circuit is the setting chosen for the definition and closing of the season, a track in which the Mexican has not achieved his best results.

Besides, Monegasque has a slight advantage running on the track of more than 5.5 km since, in only four occasions that he has appeared, he has already managed to get on the podium (third position in 2019). On the other hand, the Jalisco native registers only a fifth place as his best result (and he has contested the Abu Dhabi GP in 11 editions.

Carrera: Sunday, November 20 at 07:00.

KEEP READING:

What Checo Pérez needs to be runner-up in Abu Dhabi

Sergio Pérez and Charles Leclerc define everything in the Abu Dhabi GP, an appointment without great results for Checo

Lewis Hamilton hinted at Checo Pérez after conflict with Max Verstappen