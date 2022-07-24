Checo Pérez will start from third position in the French Grand Prix, Verstappen second and Leclerc first

Formula One F1 – French Grand Prix – Circuit Paul Ricard, Le Castellet, France – July 23, 2022 Red Bull’s Sergio Perez in action during practice REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

The qualifying session was held French Grand Prix from formula 1 and with this the starting order for Sunday’s race was defined. Sergio Pérez finished in third position by stopping the clock at 1:31.335, so he will start from the second row on the grid. The pole position was obtained by the Ferrari driver, Charles Leclerc which was almost five tenths faster than the Mexican.

“It’s been a good recovery. a difficult weekend. We finally managed to recover well in qualifying. (Coming back in the race) will be the objective and that the two Red Bulls are ahead”, said Pérez and admitted “Ferrari was very strong”.

The starting order then, was led by Leclerc, in second place Max Verstappen and in third Czech. Then they follow Lewis Hamilton fourth, Lando Norris quinto, George Russell sixth, Fernando Alonso seventh and Yuki Tsunoda octavo.

Formula One F1 – French Grand Prix – Circuit Paul Ricard, Le Castellet, France – July 23, 2022 Red Bull’s Sergio Perez in action during qualifying REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier

Although in the session of the day, the pilots of Hass Kevin Magnussen and Ferrari Carlos Sainz Jr. were classified to Qualy 3 (they took 9th and 10th place), both will start from the bottom of the grid for Sunday due to the penalty that they will suffer after completely changing the power unit in their respective cars.

In this way, the top 10 positions will be completed by Daniel Ricciardo y Stephen Ocon. The rest of the pilots were defined with Valtteri Bottas in the eleventh position (already with the changes of Sainz and Magnussen), and later Sebastian Vettel, Alexander Albon, Pierre Gasly, Lance Stroll, Zhou Guanyu, Mick Schumacher and Nicholas Latifi.

In 2021 the Circuit Paul Ricard was conquered by Verstappen, Hamilton and Pérez who, with the exception of the Briton and Mercedes (this year they are not as strong), seem to have a great chance of repeating the podium, since at the top of the race It will be two Red Bulls against a Ferrari.

Sunday July 24: Race at 08:00.

Formula One F1 – French Grand Prix – Circuit Paul Ricard, Le Castellet, France – July 23, 2022 Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc celebrates after qualifying on pole alongside second place Red Bull’s Max Verstappen and third place Red Bull’s Sergio Perez REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Le Castellet it will represent the opportunity to redeem himself for Pérez after having collected zero points in Austria (the “home” race for his team) in the most recent race. Although the French event has only been witnessed three times by the man from Guadalajara, he already knows what it means to get a podium because in 2021 he got third place as a member of the Austrian team.

The Mexican adds 151 points after 11 Grands Prixs consequence of a victory (Monaco), five second places (Australia, Emilia Romagna, Spain, Azerbaijan and Great Britain) and two fourth places (Saudi Arabia and Miami), in addition to three withdrawals that clearly did not add units (Bahrain, Canada and Austrian). In front of him his team is positioned Verstappen with 208 points and Leclerc de Ferrari, with 170.

France 2018: withdrawn due to mechanical failure with India Force.

Francia 2019: twelfth place with Racing Point.

France 2021: Third place with Red Bull Racing.

KEEP READING:

The “ghosts” of Checo Pérez in 2021 that would begin to worry Red Bull

Complicated Friday for Checo Pérez at the start of the French Grand Prix: “There is a lot to work on and improve”

The singular congratulations of Checo Pérez to Carlos Sainz after having achieved his first victory in Formula 1