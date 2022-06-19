Checo Pérez will start in 13th place at the Canadian GP after a tough crash in Q2

(Video: Courtesy ESPN)

After having suffered the ravages of the rain during the round of tests prior to the dispute of the Canadian Grand Prix, Sergio Perez he failed to correct his course during the second round of qualifying. A hard impact against the retaining wall disabled his car when trying to qualify for the third round, so He was removed. In this sense, the Mexican must start at number 13 from the starting grid in the ninth race of the 2022 season.

The weather conditions gave no respite to the intention of the 20 pilots who made their way into the Circuito Gilles Villeneuve in order to win pole position. Czech Pérez He was one of the characters who suffered the most, since a failed maneuver in his single-seater played against him in the curve number three track.

When he was in the eighth place of the group, Czech he outlined and slowed the car down to execute the tight turn. However, before he could enter the curve, tires locked up and they didn’t veer in the right direction. Noticing the maneuver, the Mexican pilot wanted to brake to avoid the impactbut the wet pavement was enough to take him off the track.

Checo Pérez had to arrive with his team on foot (Photo: Twitter/@F1)

The only object capable of stopping its trajectory was the retaining wall covered with Tec Pro barriers. Although the RB18 showed no obvious damage in the body, the solidity of the impact was a bad omen, because in later moments Czech he was not able to get the car out of the mess by using reverse. The authorities indicated the red flag yehe Mexican was eliminated before reaching the third round.

Minutes later his team gave instructions for him to try to get out of the situation and reach the pits by his own means, but the only remedy was the track marshal assistance. Finally Czech Perez resigned himself to get out of your car and walk until you can meet your team members.

Although the Mexican’s absence meant one less chance for Red Bull to try and claim pole position, Max Verstappen achieved the goal of taking the place of honor. On the other hand, while Pérez was eliminated, the authorities confirmed the same status for Valtteri Bottas, Alexander Albon, Lando Norris and Charles Leclerc.

Pérez will have to fight against the adverse weather conditions during the Canadian GP (Photo: Chris Helgren/REUTERS)

According to the final results of the classification, the Dutch Red Bull driver will start in first place. behind him will be Fernando Alonso from Alpine. In third place, Carlos Sainz will try to fight for the top spot to close in on Ferrari in the Constructors’ World Championship points. Fourth position was assigned to Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes, while Kevin Magnussen y Mick Schumacher de Haas were fifth and sixth.

Charles Leclercwho is also in contention for the World Drivers’ Championship and was eliminated in Q2, will carry the worst picture of the 20 participants. After the Ferrari team made the third change of the electronic component of the engine, and exceeded the limit of two, it was penalized with 10 positions. In that sense, after obtaining the 15th place, you must start from the bottom of the group.

Although, in principle, the outlook for Pérez to fight for the podium is complicated, the engine of your car, as well as the experience that characterizes it could propel you to achieve the goal. So far it is in the sub-leadership of the Drivers’ World Championshipso a favorable surprise could keep you on the lookout for the first place.

