Checo Pérez will start in ninth position on the grid at the US GP

Checo Pérez will be the ninth driver on the starting grid at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas (Photo: Ricardo Arduengo/REUTERS)

With the qualifying round completed, the last formality prior to the dispute of the United States Grand Prix of Formula 1. The Mexican Sergio Perez achieved the fourth fastest time of the 20 competitors, but will start in the ninth place thanks to a sanction imposed by the authorities. The pole position went to Carlos Sainz Jr. of Ferrari, who will have behind him the Dutchman Max Verstappen who positioned himself with the third fastest timer.

The Mexican pilot managed run 12 laps at the Circuit of the Americas Austin, Texas, but failed to beat the time set by the Spanish driver. With a difference of 0.591 seconds he gave up the first three places to Sainz, Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen. Under normal conditions, the four Red Bull and Ferrari drivers would have led the pack, but two of them will drop back.

Because the change of the internal combustion engine in the RB18 from Czech Pérezas well as the modification in the power system of Leclerc’s car, were outside the occasions allowed in the regulations, the two drivers were creditors to a sanction of five and ten places, respectively, with respect to its original place at the end of the qualifying round.

In that sense, the native of Guadalajara, Jalisco will go down to step number nine. On the other hand, despite having been the second best in the classification, Charles Leclerc lost 10 positions. It will be located in the drawer number 12, from where he will seek to come back, overtake the Mexican to benefit from the points and improve his third place in the Drivers’ World Championship.

Another of the drivers who received the five-place penalty was Fernando Alonso by Alpin. The Spanish driver originally positioned himself in ninth position, but will start in box number 14, two places behind Leclerc and one below Alpha Tauri racer Yuki Tsunoda.

After the Spaniard dominated the first qualifying round and the Monegasque did the same throughout Q2, Ferreri was in the lead for the top 10 shootout. About, the Italian team consolidated its first pole position at the Circuit of the Americas. On the other hand, Lewis Hamilton and George Russell of Mercedes were the most benefited from the penalties, as they will start on the third and fourth steps.

Qualifying P3 and P4 at the #USGP. Result | SAI, LEC, Max P3, Czech P4, HAM, RUS, STR, NOR, ALO, BOT. pic.twitter.com/bKi0ncADfu — Oracle Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) October 22, 2022

1. Carlos Sainz Jr. (Ferrari).

2. Max Verstappen (Red Bull).

3. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes).

4. George Russell (Mercedes).

5. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin).

6. Lando Norris (McLaren).

7. Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo).

8. Alex Albon (Williams).

9. Sergio Perez (Red Bull).

10. Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin).

11. Pierre Gasly (Alpha Turi).

12. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari).

13. Yuki Tsunoda (Alpha Tauri).

14. Fernando Alonso (Alpine).

15. Kevin Magnussen (Haas).

16. David Ricciardo (McLaren).

17. Esteban Ocon (Alpine).

18. Mick Schumacher (Haas).

19. Guanyu Zhou (Alfa Romeo).

20. Nicholas Latifi (Williams).

The result obtained in the United States Grand Prix will be crucial in the aspirations of Czech. Due to the one point difference over Charles Leclerc in the World Drivers’ Championship table, the Mexican must add more units than the Monegasque so as not to compromise his second place provisional. It is worth mentioning that the Circuit of the Americas is conducive to overtaking, so in addition to regaining the top, Sergio Pérez must be careful not to be overtaken by the Ferrari driver.

KEEP READING:

Max Verstappen revealed if he will let Checo Pérez win

How to see Checo Pérez’s car in CDMX

What is the probability of America and Rayados to overcome the semifinal matches