Checo Pérez will start second in the Azerbaijan Grand Prix; Leclerc achieved pole position

Sergio Pérez at the Baku Circuit. Photo: @redbullracing

The qualifying session was held Azerbaijan Grand Prix from formula 1 and with this the starting order for Sunday’s race was defined. Sergio Pérez finished in second position by stopping the clock at 1:41.641, so he will start from the third row on the grid. The Mexican was faster than his teammate Verstappen for the second weekend in a row, while Charles Leclerc made the pole position.

“The first start is where you put everything. I hit the wall a couple of times. Luckily, we managed to survive, which is really the key here. It has not been an ideal classification because we had a problem with the engine. We couldn’t turn it on. And that meant we lost… he was basically alone. And that’s very powerful around here. Who knows if enough for the pole, but we certainly lost a few tenths. But I think that Charles had a very good lap.”said Czech.

The starting order of the top 10 was then as follows: Leclerc first; Perez second; Verstappen third; Carlos Sainz fourth; George Russell fifth; Pierre Gasly sixth; Lewis Hamilton seventh, Yuki Tsunoda eighth; Sebastian Vettel ninth, and Fernando Alonso tenth.

Leclerc, Pérez and Verstappen were the three fastest drivers in qualifying at the 2022 Azerbaijan GP. Photo: REUTERS/Murad Sezer

The Monegasque and Ferrari driver obtained his sixth first position during the qualifying sessions of the season, and his fourth consecutive. Although in the race, he has barely achieved a victory. “It feels good. Is pole I didn’t expect it, I thought Red Bull was stronger, especially in Q1 and Q2, but on the last lap it all came together. I am very excited for tomorrow”, Leclerc commented.

The rest of the grid was left with Lando Norris in 11th place, followed by Daniel Ricciardo, Esteban Ocon, Zhou Guanyu, Valtteri Bottas, Kevin Magnussen, Alexander Albon, Nicholas Latifi, Lance Stroll and Mick Schumacher.

The race, eighth on the 2022 calendar of the big circuswill take place at the Baku Street Circuit, Azerbaijan, and is scheduled to start at 6:00 a.m. Central Mexico time on Sunday, June 12.

Jun 10, 2022 Red Bull Friday photo of Sergio Perez in first practice for the F1 Azerbaijan GP REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Thus, the Mexican driver arrives at a track where he looks strong. Furthermore, with the push mood that represents having won the most recent race, the Monaco Grand Prix, and the news about the renewal of the contract between the driver and Red Bull for two more years, the goal is to win the event.

Azerbaijan 2017: sixteenth place with Force India (withdrew from the race)

Azerbaijan 2018: Third place con Force India.

Azerbaijan 2019: Fifth place con Racing Point.

Azerbaijan 2020: It was not played due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Azerbaijan 2021: First place con Red Bull Racing.

The present of Czech He has him involved in the fight for the Drivers’ World Championship with a difference of just 15 points with respect to the leader. With seven weekends played, he has 110 points behind only Leclerc with 116 units, and defending champion Verstappen with 125. By teams, it is Red Bull Racing who leads with 235 points, to 199 from Ferrari and 134 from Mercedes.

KEEP READING:

Checo Pérez’s ambitious statement to become champion: “I have a good chance”

Helmut Marko rejected division within Red Bull by Checo Pérez and Max Verstappen

Ferrari lowered its claims to the level of Checo Pérez and Max Verstappen: “The goal is to compete”