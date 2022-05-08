Checo Pérez will start the Miami GP fourth: this is how the classification turned out

Formula One F1 – Miami Grand Prix – Miami International Autodrome, Miami, Florida, U.S. – May 7, 2022 Red Bull’s Sergio Perez during qualifying REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Finished qualifying for the Miami Grand Prixwhere the Mexican pilot of Red Bull He got fourth position after an exhibition by the Ferrari team, who will start from the top of the grid in Sunday’s race.

Czech Pérez will be fourth when marking a time of 1:29:036, only 240 tenths behind the poleman Charles Leclerc, who finished with a timer of 1:28:796.

After a formidable last lap of Carlos Sainzthe Spanish rider finished at 190 tenths away from your partner and beat, for just 5 hundredthsinto Dutch Max Verstappen.

During qualifying this Saturday, Sergio could never beat Verstappen’s time and was ahead of Carlos Sainz almost the entire session, until the last lap of the Spanish rider, who recovered from the accident in Free Practice 3 and managed to get even with his teammate Leclerc.

Charles Leclerc will start the Miami GP in first place, followed by Carlos Sainz, Max Verstappen and Checo Pérez (Photo: REUTERS/Brian Snyder)

For the microphones Sky Sports, Czech Pérez claimed to be disappointed by the performance in the Qualybut he looked at the race with encouragement and stated that “tomorrow will be a new day”, so he hopes to achieve the necessary overtaking at the start, despite the difficulties that the asphalt of the new circuit may have.

The one who was happy was Max Verstappen, because despite being third, he commented that it is positive due to the problems his car had on Friday.

“I’m quite happy with qualifying because I’ve done a few laps. Being so competitive has been amazing, it’s not an easy track. You always want to be on Pole, but we have to start making things less complicated on the weekends”. affirmed for the microphones of the Formula 1.

First 10 drivers at the start:

1. Charles Leclerc – Ferrari

2. Carlos Sainz – Ferrari

3. Max Verstappen – Red Bull

4. Sergio Pérez – Red Bull

5. Valtteri Bottas . Alfa Romeo

6. Lewis Hamilton – Mercedes

7. Pierre Gasly – Alpha Tauri

8. Lando Norris – McLaren

9. Yuki Tsunoda – Alpha Tauri

10. Lance Stroll – Aston Martin

The Miami GP will be this Saturday, May 8 at 2:30 p.m., in CDMX time (Photo: John David Mercer/REUTERS)

Rest of the grid for the Miami GP:

11. Fernando Alonso – Alpine

12. George Russell – Mercedes

13. Sebastian Vettel – Aston Martin

14. Daniel Ricciardo – McLaren

15. Mick Schumacher – Haas

16. Kevin Magnussen – Haas

17. Zhou Guanyu – Alfa Romeo

18. Alexander Albon – Williams

19. Nicholas Latifi – Williams

20. Stephen Ocon (Timeless) – Alpine

Qualifying results for the Miami Grand Prix (Photo: Formula 1)

For fans of Mexico, the Miami Grand Prix will start this Sunday, May 8 at 2:30 p.m. in CDMX time.

The transmission for Mexico can be enjoyed through two platforms: Fox Sportsavailable on pay TV, and within the Formula 1 app, F1TVwhich also has a monthly or annual subscription cost.

As is customary, Fox Sports now offers seamless streaming through its service Fox Sports Premiumapplication available on computers, mobile devices and smart televisions.

Likewise, it is recalled that the streaming service of F1TV also offers the Spanish broadcastin addition to the shots inside the single-seaters, repetitions and pre- and post-race programs.

The rest of Latin America you can tune in Miami GP via ESPNalthough without commercial breaks they will be included in the streaming service of Star+.

