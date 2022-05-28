Checo Pérez will wear a special helmet in honor of Pedro Rodríguez for the Monaco Grand Prix

Sergio Pérez with a special helmet for the 2022 Monaco Grand Prix. Photo: @SChecoPerez

Formula 1 driver Sergio Pérez will pay tribute to one of the greatest icons of motorsports in Mexico: Pedro Rodriguez. And it is that, prior to the start of the activities at the Monaco Grand Prix, Czech presented a special edition helmet in honor of one of the pioneering Aztec representatives in the highest category of motorsports.

“I always make a helmet for this weekend and I have a very important surprise for our country. It is a tribute to Pedro Rodríguez, that we are the only Mexican drivers who have had victories and podiums in the sport, in Formula 1″, said the native of Jalisco. The eldest of the Rodríguez brothers achieved two wins in his career in the top category: the first at the South African Grand Prix in 1967 with Cooper Car Company, and the second at the Belgian Grand Prix in 1970 with British Racing Motors.

In the kit, in addition to the respective sponsors, the phrase “Thanks Pedro” stands out along with the usual “Never give up (Never give up)” by Czech. Right in the center of the hull you can see the sum of the victories that each driver achieved, as well as the number of podiums, but below it reads “and counting (and counting)”, in an optimistic way. Pérez has achieved two wins and has finished in the top three on 18 occasions.

“I also want to say that it is not only a tribute to Pedro, but to all our drivers and representatives that we have had and who have done a great job putting their grain of sand in the history of our motorsports, and I’m sure more will be added in the future.. They are the colors of Pedro with which he ran. Upstairs we put the victories and the podiums that we have together, and that he will continue to count, “he said.

The helmet will be used for the 2022 Monaco Grand Prix practice, qualifying and race sessions. The weekend in Monte Carlo is the seventh date on the calendar for the current season. The iconic urban-type circuit will represent a new challenge for the Mexican who seeks to establish himself in the first places of the Drivers’ World Championship and will try to make his best historical performance, which until now dates from 2016 when he obtained a third place.

Monaco 2021: Fourth place with Red Bull Racing.

Monaco 2020: It was not played due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Monaco 2019: Twelfth place with Racing Point.

Monaco 2018: Twelfth place with Force India.

Monaco 2017: Thirteenth place with Force India.

Monaco 2016: Third place with Force India.

Monaco 2015: Seventh place with Force India.

Monaco 2014: It didn’t end by accident.

Monaco 2013: Sixteenth place with Mc Laren.

Monaco 2012: Eleventh place with Sauber.

Monaco 2011: He did not run.

Pedro Rodríguez, Mexican Formula 1 driver. Photo: @Aguirre_A_Luis

A native of Mexico City, Pedro Rodríguez was a driver who participated in Formula 1 between 1963 and 1971. In that period he managed to win twice and climbed to the podium seven times. In his career within the Great Circus, the two sixth positions achieved in the Drivers’ World Championship in the 1967 and 1968 seasons stand out. In total, he contested 55 Grand Prix. He died in an accident in July 1971 at the age of 31 while driving the 200-mile Nürnberg race in Germany. Currently, the most important motor racing venue in Mexico bears his last name in honor of him and his brother Ricardo: the Hermanos Rodríguez Autodrome.

