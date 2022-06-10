Checo Pérez’s ambitious statement to become champion: “I have a good chance”

Sergio Pérez at the 2022 Azerbaijan Grand Prix. Photo: @F1

The present of Sergio Pérez could be considered the highest point of his career, as he has not only declared feeling at his best behind the wheel, but for the first time he is in serious condition to fight for the Drivers’ World Cup and, after seven races, he is fully into the fight.

Prior to Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Czech He has decided to express this confidence in words and, how could it be otherwise, declared that he feels he has a good chance of becoming champion at the end of the year.

To achieve this, the race this Sunday June 12 could be key and not only in a matter of points, but in terms of trust and credibility before the grill and the mediaso in case of win over the Baku circuitthe Mexican would add his second consecutive victory and could even become the leader of the World Cup if some results are put together.

Checo Pérez affirmed that his contract does not limit him to being below Verstappen and mentioned that he feels confident to win the Drivers’ World Championship (Photo: REUTERS/Murad Sezer)

“There’s nothing in my contract that says I need to finish second., or something like that, it was not an issue in the contract at all (…) So, it was good that we agreed to that contract so soon. What if, I feel like I have a good chance (to compete for the title)but obviously the season is still very young, so anything can happen from now on.” Czech Pérez during the press conference prior to the Azerbaijan GP.

These words were given after he was questioned about the extension of the contract and the possible restriction clauses. An agreement that was announced after the Monaco GPwhich he won outright and catapulted him up the drivers’ championship standings.

“It was signed on the Friday before Monaco and we did not discuss that (of receiving the same treatment as Verstappen)”

Checo Pérez won the Monaco GP after a spectacular strategy with which they beat Ferrari (Photo: REUTERS/Benoit Tessier)

Because this renewal came before the middle of the season and will link him with Red Bull until 2024the Mexican’s reaction is one of complete calm, something that will help him fight in a focused way for the team’s objectives and, of course, also individual objectives.

“I certainly feel as a driver you want certainty. And you want to take that stress out of the way. So the sooner the better. It takes so much energy and focus to be 100 percent weekend after weekend.so you don’t need to think like that (in a renewal), “said the man from Guadalajara.

As if that were not enough, he once again emphasized how important it is to be adapted to the car and the team, especially now that there are new regulations for all the drivers and practically the rest of the grid started from the same base:

Formula One F1 – Azerbaijan Grand Prix – Baku City Circuit, Baku, Azerbaijan – June 10, 2022 Red Bull’s Sergio Perez during practice REUTERS/Murad Sezer

“I think starting from scratch is a good opportunity for everyone. And especially since it’s my second year with Red Bull, I think that’s something that makes it much better to know my engineersmeet the people around me. That is a big step. With the car I feel quite comfortable with it and I am able to extract the maximum”, affirmed Checo Pérez.

Regarding the Baku circuit, where they will race this weekend and a track where he has accumulated three podiums in the last five races, with a victory included last year, the Mexican referred to the fact that everything is a matter of trust:

“”It’s about not making mistakes because here what can really catch you is making those mistakeslosing track time, starting off on the back foot and you can compromise your weekend pretty easily here, so it’s very important not to get in trouble.”

KEEP READING:

Ferrari lowered its claims to the level of Checo Pérez and Max Verstappen: “The goal is to compete”

Pierre Gasly once again threw a dart at Checo Pérez: “He is a second pilot”

Checo Pérez’s father revealed the day he wanted to give a fake Rolex to José José and they rejected him