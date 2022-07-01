Checo Pérez’s car arrived at CDMX: when and where to see the replica of his Red Bull 2022

Mexico City received a replica of the Red Bull car with which they compete in the 2022 Formula 1 season.

The fever for formula 1 in Mexico it does not stop and much less for the team Red Bull Racingwhich has just renewed the Mexican driver, Sergio, for two more years. Czech Pérez and has positioned it as the image of the brand for the North American market.

How could it be otherwise, the Mexico City opened its doors to a replica of the RB18 which was presented at the beginning of the season and with which they started the new era of the F1 in the team.

This car has the exact dimensions and designs that the team presented on February 9, through a live video broadcast on all its channels and with the presence of Czech y Max Verstappenwho are at the top of the standings after nine races in 2022.

Checo Pérez’s car will be in CDMX: where and when to see the replica of his Red Bull (Photo: Twitter/@Telcel)

The RB18 will be present at Plaza Carsoin the Polanco area, specifically in Lake Zurich number 245, Miguel Hidalgo delegation. It will be visible to everyone who visits the shopping center and for a limited time, as it will only be present for 15 days.

According to the announcement made by the Carso Groupthe replica of RB18 de Red Bull will be in Mexico City between Thursday June 30 and until July 14, 2022so there will be only two weeks in which the fans can visit the car.

the schedule of carso square It is 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.so practically all day you can go to the center and take pictures with the car, as they presumed that there will be some surprises for the attendees.

It should be noted that the car It is the same as the one presented by the team in the official broadcast at the beginning of the year.; however, it does not have the updates that have made it the fastest car on the grid in this first part of the season, mainly noticeable in the front and rear wings and side pontoons.

It is also important to note that this replica features Verstappen’s number 1 stamped on the frontjust like when they made the official presentation in February, so although it is a replica, it could be considered that it is the car of Max Verstappenwho premieres number after becoming world champion.

The only differences, beyond the aerodynamic terms, are found in the sponsorships, since since then they have joined Hard Rock, Walmart y Bybit to the patterns seen on the outside of the car.

This new advertising campaign Red Bull, formula 1 y Czech Pérez comes from the hand of Telcelits main Mexican sponsor and which is present in the car in the area of ​​the protective halo, which is why it landed in one of the Grupo Carso spaces.

In the same way it is used to decorate two consecutive Formula 1 weekendssince this July 3 will be held the British Grand Prix and seven days later it will be Austrian GPRed Bull’s home turf.

in both races Czech will seek to recover lost ground against Max Verstappen in the Drivers’ Championship and snatch victory from him, as well as trying to continue his superiority over Ferrari and Mercedes.

