Checo Pérez’s congratulations to Pato O’Ward for his podium in the Indianapolis 500

The Mexican sport of maximum speed had two successes during Sunday, May 29, the first of them was the first place of Sergio Pérez in the Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix; however, he was not the only one because in the IndyCarPatricio O’Ward also praised Mexico.

Also know as O’Ward Duck came close to taking first place in the Indy Car Indianapolis 500but did not specify it and took second place in the race. Despite not having achieved the objective, he did achieve a sporting feat as he recorded the best result that a Mexican driver has been able to achieve in the United States automobile category.

This result caused Czech Pérez will take a few minutes from his celebration with Red Bull to congratulate his compatriot. Through Twitter, the pilot from Jalisco recognized the work of Pato O’Ward in Indianapolis and encouraged him to keep working hard in his discipline. This is how the Guadalajara runner wrote it:

“Great job, yours will be here soon. We are very proud #MexicanPower”

The message was quickly answered by Pato, who also recognized the merit of Pérez for having been victorious in one of the most emblematic circuits of Formula 1: “HUGE DAY FOR YOU!!!! Racer brother. Congratulations,” wrote O’Ward.

It should be noted that Czech stood out in Monaco, because after a brilliant performance won first place and beat Carlos Sainz Jr.from Ferrari, who threatened to take away the first place, but Sergio’s strategy was better.

On the afternoon of Sunday, May 29, the Indianapolis 500, the most important race of the competition. The pilot from Monterrey started the competition from the seventh position and as the race went on he was moving up in position until he was in the fight for the first places. But who took first place was Marcus Ericssonpilot of Chip Ganassi Racing.

With the support of his team Arrow McLarez SP, Pato managed to lead the competition for 26 laps, so the illusion of being crowned champion was latent. However, as the final laps approached the position dispute began with the experienced former Formula 1 driver and the Mexican was left behind to second place.

The event that defined the first places was an accident involving Jimmie Johnsonof Chip Ganassi, who a few laps from the end crashed and caused a red flag to be marked for the runners to go to pit lane for pause the competition and resume once the debris from the crash is removed, so they changed the strategy for the Mexican.

The race resumed with two laps to go and Ericcson easily outplayed O’Ward, who considered for the last time reaching the point defended by the Swede but did not want to force the situation. “No, I was going to put myself against the wall if I had tried,” he declared. O’Ward Duck to the press at the end of the competition.

And it is that one of the problems of the man from Monterrey was due to the fact that lost power at race restartso he could not compete with Marcus Ericsson as expected, so he described the closure of his competition in the Indy 500 as frustrating, although he assured that he was happy with his work.

