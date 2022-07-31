Checo Pérez’s disappointment on his face after his lousy classification in Hungary

Checo Pérez spoke disappointed after his lousy classification in Hungary (Photo: Twitter/@RedBullRacing)

Czech Perez he had a bad qualifying day again and for the second time in the last three races he was out of the Q3so he will start from eleventh position and confirmed that his pace aboard Red Bull It is not the same as at the beginning of the season.

On this occasion, different factors were combined that ruined his fastest laps, in addition to a bad strategy on the part of the team and especially his difficulty in finding the rhythm of his RB18 about the circuit Hungaroring.

Faced with this situation, the Mexican was interviewed by his own team, in a joint message from the two drivers where they made an analysis of what happened this Saturday. Sergio particularly drew attention because he looked extremely disappointed and with a look of disbelief at the result.

“Yes, it was really bad for us. We couldn’t have a good pace, especially in that Q2 (where it was left out). Then we had that lap wiped, then it wasn’t the case and we had it back… but then on my second (fast) lap I ran into Kevin (Magnusse) and lost a couple of tenths which I wasn’t in a position to make up. later”, expressed the Mexican to Red Bullwith a visible face of disappointment.

“It’s a bit disappointing not to make Q3 because I feel like we have a lot more than that… We’re going to try everything for tomorrow and try to minimize all the damage and get some good points for the team.”

The tone of the Mexican and the statements made it clear that what happened in the Which of Hungarian GP It was a hard blow personally and for the team. First, because again you will have to row against the current to try to deduct points in the Drivers’ World Cupand second because his teammate Max Verstappen will start in 10th position, so on paper Red Bull will not be able to increase the advantage in the Constructors Championship.

Max Verstappen had engine problems in Q3 and was unable to set a fast lap (Photo: REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo)

Regarding the order of qualifying for the Hungarian GP, George Russell surprised locals and strangers with his Mercedes, pus got his first pole position and will lead the starting grid this Sunday.

Ferrari drivers follow Carlos Sainz y Charles Leclerc in second and third position, respectively. Then they meet Lando Norris, Stephen Ocon, Fernando Alonso, Lewis Hamilton, Valtteri Bottas, Daniel Ricciardo and completing the first ten, Max Verstappen.

Czech Pérez starts the second half of the grid, followed by Zhou Guanyu, Kevin Magnussen, Lance Stroll, Mike Schumacher, Yuki Tsunoda, Alexander Albon, Sebastian Vettell, Pierre Gasly and Nicholas Latifi.

Formula One F1 – Hungarian Grand Prix – Hungaroring, Budapest, Hungary – July 29, 2022 Red Bull’s Sergio Perez in action during practice REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

With half of the season already disputed, Pérez adds 163 units, consequence of six podiums and three fourth places, but with the mark of three withdrawals. The deputy leader is Charles Leclerc con 170 points and leading with an important advantage is Verstappen con 233.

After the test in Hungary, the traditional one-month summer break will take place, during which the drivers have a short vacation before facing the second part of the season; however, the most important developments and modifications to the single-seater continue from the headquarters of each team.

2022 Hungarian Grand Prix Schedule:

The race will start this Sunday, July 31 at 08:00 a.m.in Mexico City time.

