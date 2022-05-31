Checo Pérez’s father affirmed that he is a “friend” of Felipe Calderón

Antonio Pérez, father of Checo, assured that he is a friend of Felipe Calderón (Photo: Twitter/@FelipeCalderon// Cuartoscuro.com)

The Monaco Grand Prix It was an important achievement for the career of Sergio Czech Pérez because, in addition to taking first place in the competition, he became the Mexican driver with the most victories in the formula 1; the Red Bull teammate celebrated his compliment in the emblematic swimming pool of the Monte Carlo circuit. Within the celebrations he highlighted that Czech invited the former president Felipe Calderon to jump into the water and the moment was caught in a video that went viral in social networks.

This action raised concerns within Mexican politics because Antonio Perez GaribaySergio’s father, is deputy by the National Regeneration Movement party (Morena) and an active member in favor of the “Fourth Transformation” of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, for which the gesture that his son carried out with the former head of the Mexican state gave way to different criticisms of the Red Bull Racing driver’s family.

In an interview with Carlos Loret de Mola on the program That’s the way things are of On the radio, Anthony Perez clarified what his relationship is with the former member of the National Action Party (PAN), in the first instance pointed out that they do not carry “with other people’s flu”, for which they made it clear that he is a friend of Calderón Hinojosa despite political differences.

Antonio Garibay also celebrated Checo Pérez’s triumph in Monaco (Photo: REUTERS/Francisco Guasco)

One of the points that stood out in the interview is that the deputy from the Morenista caucus shared that Czech received the help of the former president of Mexico so that he could compete in Formula 1 in the 2011 season, the date on which the man from Guadalajara debuted with the team Sauber Motorspor.

This is how Antonio Pérez explained it:

“No, we are friends of all the (former) presidents of Mexico who are currently living, we do not carry other people’s colds, my love is for Mexico and my son’s too; We have a lot to thank Calderón for, he was the one who supported Czech to get to Formula 1″.

Felipe Calderón dedicated a few words of congratulations to Checo Pérez (Photo: Twitter/@FelipeCalderon)

On the other hand, the father of the driver from Jalisco pointed out that what Sergio is achieving in the highest circuit of world motorsports will give way for new generations come to this sport because he stressed that they fought to get to where Sergio Pérez is today.

“This is a message for all our young people. We had many shortcomings but we had a dream, to get to Formula 1. It’s a great message to the entire nation, good news was needed,” he noted.

The former president of Mexico was invited to the Monaco GP and celebrated the triumph of Checo Pérez (Video: Twitter/@juanburgos)

After the ceremony in which the podium trophies for the race in Monaco were awarded, the team of the Austrian team met in the swimming pool of the Monte Carlo circuit. There they waited for the arrival of Sergio Pérez, who was the first to jump into the pool.

In the midst of all the media attention, Sergio dived into the water to celebrate his third victory since he became a Formula 1 driver. Little by little, different characters from the team were integrated; among them appeared Felipe Calderón, who acts as the Chairman of the FIA ​​Environment and Sustainability Commission (International Automobile Federation).

Czech approached the Mexican politician and He hugged him to jump with him into the water. He invited him to be part of the celebration, so the FIA ​​representative agreed. In the recording you can see how Sergio had a brief talk with Felipe Calderón and you can hear that Czech says: “He alone, he alone”, to which Felipe Calderón replied: “It’s my turn, right?” Shortly after both were already in the water.

