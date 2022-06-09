Foto: Instagram @aperezgaribay / Getty Images

One of the characters who seeks to make a name for himself in Mexican society is Antonio Perez Garibaythe father of the Formula 1 driver Czech Pérezwho is in “the best moments of his career” with Red Bullso that its entire environment has risen in popularity.

How could it be otherwise, the image of his father Antonio has become popular, especially due to his recent political aspirations, since he is currently federal deputy member of the committees National defense, Marina y Citizen security.

In a recent interview with Jorge van Ranking, Toño Garibay He revealed some of his anecdotes when he was young, because before becoming a public official he excelled in national motor racing competitions, until he dedicated himself to promoting the sports careers of his two sons.

Checo Pérez’s father revealed the day he wanted to give a fake Rolex to José José and they rejected him (Photo: Getty Images)

Among the stories he revealed, he highlighted his past as a person with alcohol problems, a situation that changed with the arrival of his daughter Paola; however, she did not hide the fact that during those times she coincided in a palenque with the Mexican singer-songwriter José José, whom between a few drinks tried to give him a luxurious watch of the brand Rolex.

The funny thing about the situation was that that watch was not original, but rather a replica, something that the Mexican artist did not realize; however, he still rejected it because he would have been scolded:

“José José was in the Palenque in Guadalajara, I brought a Rolex and I give it to him, and José José says ‘I can’t accept this Rolex because they scold me and he returns me Rolexand the clock was full of lies”, expressed the father of Czech Perez between laughs.

These types of relationships are not new to the father of Czechbecause despite starting “from the bottom” with various economic problems, one of his hallmarks throughout his life is his ability to open up opportunitieswhich is why he has made important friends, such as Felipe Calderonincluding the president López Obrador and with the Slim family as the main cause of the explosion of their children as pilots.

It is not a secret that behind the career of Czech it’s found Charles Slim Heluthe owner of America Movil and the richest man in Mexico, who from the beginning cemented Pérez’s project as a professional pilot.

But the relationship of Czech with the family Slim does not stop there, because almost as important has been the figure of Carlos Slim Domit in Sergio’s career, since the son Slim Helú, one of the best friends of the Pérez family, was the real person in charge of taking the reins of the driver from Jalisco.

The day the Slim family met Checo Pérez (Photo: Instagram/@aperezgaribay)

To delve fully into history, it is necessary to go back to 1997, when Sergio He was just seven years old and began his foray into the world of motorsports, a scenario where the Pérez family already had enough experience thanks to his father, Antonio Perez Garibaynational champion of the Marlboro Cup in 1987.

It was at the Toluquilla racetrack, in Guadalajara, Jalisco, where the Pérez family first met a young Slim Domit, barely 30 years old, and his father Slim Helú, who was already 57 years old.

Own Antonio Perez Garibay He was the one who confirmed this story and even published an image on Instagram of the exact moment, in which his two sons, Antonio and Sergio, who eventually became professional pilots, can be seen.

From this moment on, a relationship began that eventually led their children to NASCAR and Formula 1, with the necessary economic boost to support the quality of their two young drivers.

