Checo Pérez’s forecast for the Miami GP that worries F1: “It will be difficult to race”

Sergio Pérez accumulates two podiums in the first four races of the 2022 season (Photo: REUTERS/Ricardo Arduengo)

After the first two Free Practice for the Miami Grand Prix, Sergio Pérez was questioned about the sensations left by the new layout of the formula 1especially after the difficult afternoon session he had with a large number of drivers on the grid.

The words of the Mexican were not surprising, especially after the difficulties he suffered along with his teammate Verstappen, as he was not satisfied with the asphalt of the circuit and predicted poor competition for Sunday’s race.

“I think it was a session full of problems. I think in total I did one lap on the mediums, two on the softs and then with full tanks there was really nothing I could do with all the red flags and time we lost,” he began to explain. Czech Pérez for F1 with a visible face of nonconformity.

Checo Pérez had the fourth and third fastest times in the first two free practices of the Miami GP, respectively (Photo: John David Mercer/REUTERS)

“We’re going blind on the run, basically. I think that most (of the teams) are in the same situation as us”, continued the man from Guadalajara, since in the second free practice there was a repeated number of accidents and mechanical failures on the track, where the crash of Carlos Sainzthe fire in the car Verstappen and a new abandonment of Latifi.

“It’s very disappointing that there’s no grip off the racing line, so it’s a shame because I think the racing will be bad because of that. As soon as you get off that racing line there is no grip. It’s wet, probably wet on that side of the line, there’s a lot of gravel, so yes, racing will be tough.”

It should be remembered that the new Miami International Circuit is being inaugurated during this weekend, so the asphalt is completely new and will have to undergo a period of adaptation to the rubber of the tiresso the best moment of the track can be felt during the race or even after.

This will be the first edition of the Miami GP, a circuit completed days before the arrival of Formula 1 (Photo: John David Mercer/REUTERS)

Regarding the next qualifying session this Saturday, the man from Guadalajara was confident about the information collected; Nevertheless, hinted that in Miami you can never be confidentas weather conditions are unstable and anything could happen.

“For qualifying we have a good idea, but things can change very quickly with the weather here. (…) I think it will be an interesting race, I think all the teams are in the same, without knowing exactly where we are”

In this way, he gave his first projections for the qualifying session and the race, especially after the problems that arose during the first free practices.

Sergio Pérez will seek to take advantage of Verstappen’s problems in Miami to position himself as the main candidate for victory over his teammate (Photo: REUTERS / Brian Snyder)

After the qualifying session scheduled for this Saturday at 3:00 p.m., in Mexico City time, the Miami GP It will start this Sunday, May 8 at 2:30 p.m. where Red Bull will try to repeat the exhibition they had in Imola and get the victory over Ferrari.

the team Mercedes will be the big unknown for this weekend, as the updates they put together could bring them closer to the top of the grid again, as they showed in the first two practices of the weekend, especially in the hands of George Russellwho once again overtook Lewis Hamilton in the early stages.

KEEP READING:

Checo Pérez finished in third place in Free Practice 2 of the Miami GP

The Australian fan of Checo Pérez who succeeds in networks: “It is very important in my life”

Christian Horner spoke about Checo Pérez and his “imminent” renewal with Red Bull