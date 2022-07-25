Checo Pérez’s frustration after losing the podium at the French GP

The Red Bull driver shared his frustration at not having achieved 1 – 3 on the podium (Video: Twitter/@FOXSportsMX)

The French Grand Prix leave it to Sergio Czech Pérez with a bad experience because, despite the fact that he remained in third place for much of the race, in the last laps an oversight left him off the podium and George Russellfrom Mercedes, snatched the third position.

Therefore, the pilot Red Bull shared the frustration he experienced after he missed his chance to get back to winning ways and score important points for the Drivers Championship it’s from the season. At the end of the race he spoke before the Formula 1 media and described “confused” the intervention of Virtual Safery Carwhich asked the single-seaters to slow down.

Just four laps from the end of the competition, Guanyu Zhouof Alfa Romeo, had an incident that left him on the side of the track, so the Safery Car as a preventive measure and avoid a major accident. Until that moment Czech maintained the third position, but as soon as the measure was withdrawn, it took time to accelerate so Russell passed him without complications.

Checo Pérez was left off the podium in France (Photo: REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier)

The Tapatio assured that the error was in the duration of the Safery Car Since he couldn’t accelerate when he should have, he was annoyed with the result he got, as the lack of communication allowed the Mercedes driver to leave him off the podium.

According to the explanation of Czech Pérez, understood that the measure ended after turn nine, but it was not. The consequence that he had is that could not accelerate at the right time and take advantage of your opponent.

“There was a problem with the Virtual Safery Car that they had given the indication that it would end outside the nine and it was not like that, so it ended at the entrance to the 15; when he stops Safery CarI was very close to my delta so I couldn’t accelerateI don’t understand what happened,” he said.

Checo Pérez finished fourth in the French GP (Photo: REUTERS/Yara Nardi)

The Mexican finished his message with a notorious annoyance since he could not make it 1 – 3 for the team, which would have meant important points for Sergio in the fight for the drivers’ championship, since Max Verstappen He took the victory and with it made a difference in the ranking of drivers who will seek to be crowned champions this season.

“I think they had a problem in the control tower because I just don’t understand. Well, it cost us the podium, but in the end a race where we didn’t have much pace”.

With this result, Sergio remained in third place in the fight for the championship. Due to the last results that he has had in Formula 1, and that he has been left off the podium, the difference in points took him away from Verstappen and now he would concentrate on reaching second place and displacing Charles Leclerc.

The podium in France was made up of Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton and George Russell (Photo: REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier)

Until now, that’s how it was classification for the championship:

1. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) – 233 puntos.

2. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) – 170 points.

3. Czech Perez (Red Bull) – 163 points.

While the positions for the constructors championship is maintained as follows:

1. Red Bull Racing – 396 points.

2. Ferrari – 314 points.

3. Mercedes – 270 points.

The next race will be in Budapest, where Czech will seek to recover from the negative results that he has added and thus return to the path of victories, it will be at the Hungarian Grand Prix next sunday july 31.

