Checo Pérez’s letter when he was a child in which he asked for “toys” from legends in Formula 1

Antonio Pérez Garibay, father of Checo Pérez, revealed the emotional letter he wrote for Christmas when he was 10 years old and on his way to motorsports.

Sergio Perez has become a national figure in the world of sports, since his jump to Red Bull and the continuous obtaining of podiums have raised his relevance as a pilot of formula 1so his past has become a special topic for his strongest fan base.

Who has contributed to put these pieces together, especially those related to his childhood, is his father Antonio Perez Garibaywho continually shares fragments of interviews, trophies, photos and even the suits he used Czech when he was a child and began his path in motorsports.

The last thing he revealed was an emotional Christmas letter that Chequito Pérez he wrote when he was 10 years old, which included different products related to his career in karting and where it was seen that he had as main references the Colombian John Paul Montoya and the seven-time champion Michael Schumacher.

Antonio Pérez Garibay, father of Checo Pérez, revealed the emotional letter he wrote for Christmas when he was 10 years old (Photo: TikTok/aperezgaribay)

“This is your letter to God child when he was 10 years old. A letter where he asked for all the accessories, Schumacher’s gloves, Montoya’s helmet… Here is everything. And she still told the God child where he could get them, he recommended where to look for them. These were his letters from a 10-year-old boy, he asked for products from his heroes, ”Perez Garibay explained through his social networks.

And it is that in the letter that it has framed you can read the “toys” that it asked for Czech Pérez when he was 10 years old, but which were actually props to use in karting, in a text with the normal misspellings of a child and cutouts to illustrate his wishes:

“1. Arai helmet like Montoya’s with a good white visor because what comes with the helmet and these 2 (image) and all the spare parts and 3 ger sofa bags. Helmet size: 37 cm long and 32 cm wide.

2. This case (cutout)

3. These gloves (cutout of Michael Schumacher’s gloves at Ferrari).

All the data will be here and you can request it online (sic)”.

Checo Pérez’s Christmas letter when he was 10 years old (Photo: Tiktok/aperezgaribay)

“When were we going to imagine that Checo Pérez was going to race against Michael Schumacher, against Montoya, Fernando Alonso, against all the greats. Over there I will show you a photograph with his idol, Fernando Alonso, the first time I took him to Monaco ”

Those were the words with which Antonio Perez Garibay He closed the video and announced that later on he will continue to show some of the articles he keeps about the early years of Czech in motorsports, in addition to announcing that it will make a museum of the Pérez brothers related to their professional careers.

This new fragment went almost hand in hand with a photograph shared by Sergio Pérez from when he was 15 years old and landed in Germany, specifically behind the back of a restaurant in the small town of Vilsbiburg to the south of the German country, where the man from Guadalajara lived during his first year in European motorsports.

Checo Pérez shared a photo of the restaurant where he lived when he arrived in Europe (Photo: Instagram/@SChecoPerez)

The story around that first year of ups and downs was crucial for his takeoff as a driver, because after notably excelling in Mexico, he chose to look for a low-cost opportunity in Formula-type cars in Europe and try to forge his way to the highest category. .

Today it is possible to review part of this story in his first biography Never Give Up: Checo Pérez’s hectic careerthe work of Alejandro Rosas and Francisco Javier González, where they review from its beginnings until its arrival in Red Bull Racing.

